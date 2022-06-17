10 Interesting Family Photoshoot Ideas Worth Trying

Before Vanessa and Nick Lachey welcomed their first child, son Camden, 9, back in 2012, they were already clear that they wanted to raise him with an open heart and with the freedom to find “true love” in “whatever capacity.” The star of NCIS: Hawaii, who co-hosts The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On, with her husband of 11 years, opened up about her parenting style, while promoting the new non-drowsy over-the-counter medication Allegra Hives. “Nick and I had this conversation when I was pregnant with Camden ten years ago, he’s going to be 10 in September, and it’s not so much a specific conversation about things, but we do talk about just love, being love,” the 41-year-old actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

