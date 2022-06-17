1318 N. Van Buren St.

Sunny 1 bedroom with Heat! ****MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!**** - **$745/month for 1st 6 months of a 12 month lease then $845 for 2nd 6 months of 12 month lease! $500 Security Deposit**. Located in the heart of Menomonee Falls, tenants of this building enjoy the easy commute to all of their favorite places. Walking distance to tons of shopping! Get all of your favorite foods just a short distance away. This quiet building has off-street parking. Stay out of the laundry mat and use the coin-operated laundry rooms on-site. Closet space is not an issue in these units, with a large closet in the bedroom and a large coat closet in the hallway. Keep your extra belongings in the large storage units in the basement.

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO