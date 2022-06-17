1318 N. Van Buren St.

Studio Apartment on Farwell Avenue - Less than 3 miles South from UWM campus. Buses run all times of the day from right outside your front or back door to all different locations. Just steps to Lake Front access for running trail or festivals. Blocks from Brady street for shopping and dining.
Stowell Manor-Professionally Managed By Wellston Apartments - Stowell Manor is a pet free community located behind Sendik’s on Downer Avenue. Offering one bedroom apartment homes Stowell Manor includes heat, water and sewer. Stowell Manor features unique one bedroom floor plans with ample closet space. Apartment interiors offer a vintage...
Sunny 1 bedroom with Heat! ****MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!**** - **$745/month for 1st 6 months of a 12 month lease then $845 for 2nd 6 months of 12 month lease! $500 Security Deposit**. Located in the heart of Menomonee Falls, tenants of this building enjoy the easy commute to all of their favorite places. Walking distance to tons of shopping! Get all of your favorite foods just a short distance away. This quiet building has off-street parking. Stay out of the laundry mat and use the coin-operated laundry rooms on-site. Closet space is not an issue in these units, with a large closet in the bedroom and a large coat closet in the hallway. Keep your extra belongings in the large storage units in the basement.
Spacious 2 bedroom in Wauwatosa - Two bedroom unit available. Very clean and well maintained Wauwatosa apartment building with an on-site manager. Walking distance to Medical College/Froedert/Children's, Tosa Village, Wisconsin Athletic Club and more! Large 2 bedroom, Balcony/Porch with sliding glass doors. Nice sized Kitchen. Walk-in Closet. Cats OK (Spayed/Nuetered and Declawed ONLY) Pet deposit required.
Great 1 BR in Wauwatosa - Great 1 BR upper in Wauwatosa! Near Froedtert, Children's Hospital, Medical College of Wisconsin and Mayfair. Available 6/1. Rent is $795/month. refrigerator and stove are included. Freshly refinished hardwood floors. Please contact Rob at 414-803-5789 to schedule a showing. Credit check is required. Good...
Spacious Shorewood One Bedroom! Heat included! - Amazing location in the heart of Shorewood! Located near the Colectivo coffee shop, this building is within walking distance of tons of restaurants and shops along Oakland Avenue. This spacious one bedroom corner apartment home features vintage details and hardwood floors. Corner unit...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kai Trimble-Lea owns the gas station at 8th and Atkinson in Milwaukee. Monday morning, cars lined up there for free gas. "Everyone was excited, we saw some tears, so it was a blessing," Trimble-Lea said. The Greater Milwaukee Foundation donated $20,000 for a gas giveaway and...
The Splash Pad known as the Laurel Clark Memorial Fountain in Downtown Racine is open for the season. According to the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), hours of operation are seven days a week, from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., with staff on-site four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
FIRST MONTH FREE Rent Special. Free Heat & Water, Updated Building, Parking and storage locker Included. Underground parking available. - Our neatly landscaped and comfortable community includes heat, water, and sewer included in the price of rent, as well as a location right on the bus line. We offer a lounge with a fireplace, a fully equipped communal kitchen and laundry on-site. If you’re looking for extra storage, heated parking, and high security – you’ll find them here.
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home Available - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 story home right between Walkers Point and Bayview is ready for you to move in. Features 3 large bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms and HWF throughout. Kitchen includes CT floor, Thomasville cabs and SS appliances. Newer windows, in-floor heating, Includes fenced in backyard, with a garage, 2nd floor deck in back and balcony in front. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, a $75 water/sewer charge is billed monthly. We accept all housing vouchers, you must still meet all requirements listed below. If you would like to fill out an application please visit our website at www.duranterich.com.
Large 4-Bedroom Contemporary Home on Secluded 1-Acre Lot! - Hard to find single family home situated on a 1-acre private wooded lot. You'll find 4-bedrooms and 3.5 baths in this spacious home. Dining room and eat-in kitchen space, with sunroom leading to the deck. Master suite features large closets and full bath with whirlpool tub. 2 additional bedrooms on the upper level, along with a full-bath and loft seating area. Finished lower level offers a 4th bedroom and family room. Attached 2-car garage, and large 2.5 garage offers plenty of storage! No pets, no smoking.
MILWAUKEE — A new food bus is serving up authentic Puerto Rican dishes in New Berlin. Luis Diaz said his journey to becoming a business owner led him to Wisconsin. La Promesa food bus is offering a unique spin on their dining experience. When you hop on board, you’ll find tables and seats built in for a “dine-in” experience.
This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. A jiggly blob of fresh burrata cheese rests on an heirloom tomato-arugula salad with basil pesto, honey, truffle oil and toasted pine nuts. This beauty is what I see when I open my carryout container and it seems somehow incongruous. Owners Pete (a former supper club exec chef) and Jess Ignatiev were originally set to open a restaurant, but then, well, COVID. They’ve carried over their passion for seasonal, farm-supporting cuisine to the lil kitchen inside this bright-yellow truck, dropping dazzling touches on simpler fare like burgers, fish (cod) fry and fried cheese curds. “We also like to do fun specials during the week,” says Jess, who says their own garden serves as inspiration.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Juneteenth concert Sunday night, June 19 ended earlier than expected. "I apologize, but I'm shutting this event down," said an organizer. "Thank you very much." It's unclear why, but FOX6 crews did see a large police presence at Bernice and Clinton Rose Park. We have reached out...
Comments / 0