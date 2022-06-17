Four-star tight end set to announce college decision

Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class is off to a nice start after quarterback C.J. Carr announced he’d join the Fighting Irish. Could the tight end of the future at tight end U be soon to follow?

Jack Larsen of Charlotte Catholic High School announced on Friday that he’s set to make his college decision and will do so on June 24. Larsen, who is listed as 6 feet, 3 inches and 212 pounds, named Notre Dame in his list of finalists that includes Clemson, Michigan, North Carolina and North Carolina State.

Larsen narrowed his list to five after receiving offers from over 20 programs, including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

You can check out Larsen’s sophomore year highlights on Hudl.