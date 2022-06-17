ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star tight end set to announce college decision

By Nick Shepkowski
 4 days ago
Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class is off to a nice start after quarterback C.J. Carr announced he’d join the Fighting Irish. Could the tight end of the future at tight end U be soon to follow?

Jack Larsen of Charlotte Catholic High School announced on Friday that he’s set to make his college decision and will do so on June 24. Larsen, who is listed as 6 feet, 3 inches and 212 pounds, named Notre Dame in his list of finalists that includes Clemson, Michigan, North Carolina and North Carolina State.

Larsen narrowed his list to five after receiving offers from over 20 programs, including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

You can check out Larsen’s sophomore year highlights on Hudl.

amateurgolf.com

Poole crowned the 62nd North Carolina Amateur Champion

After four days of stroke play, Kenan Poole of Raleigh, N.C. secured the 62nd North Carolina Amateur Championship title after sinking a 15-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole against Ryan O’Neil of Waxhaw, N.C. Poole started the week in a four-way tie for first with Davis Womble...
RALEIGH, NC
macaronikid.com

Public Golf Courses in the Charlotte Area

Whether you are an avid golfer or just looking for a fun afternoon activity with friends and family, there are plenty of public golf courses throughout the greater Charlotte area. Check out our list and book your tee time today!. Charlotte:. Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation- This course is only a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Lincoln County Cardinals Post 455 shuts down season

The Lincoln County Cardinals Post 455 American Legion Baseball team has shut down the program for the remainder of the 2022 season. Head coach Bruce Bolick noted that lack of players (only 9 to 10 per game) and family health issues were the main reasons for closing down for the rest of the season.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
