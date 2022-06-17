ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

First rabid bat of the season found in Bannock County

By By Idaho Department of Health and Welfare press release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EACE5_0gEH7flP00

Idaho public health officials confirmed the first rabid bat of the season in the state in Bannock County. A man, his dog, and numerous cats all were potentially exposed to the rabid bat. Public health officials are actively following up on exposures.

“Rabies is a fatal viral illness if not treated with proper medical management early after exposure. An Idaho man died last year after being exposed to a rabid bat,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian. “People should call their healthcare providers promptly if they believe they may have been bitten or scratched by a bat to discuss the need for post-exposure shots, which are extremely effective in preventing rabies.”

“It is extremely important for people to avoid all bats and other wild animals, particularly if they appear sick or are acting aggressively or abnormally,” she added.

Tengelsen also strongly encourages owners to contact their veterinarian if they believe their pets, regardless of vaccination status, were in contact with a bat.

Bats are the only known natural reservoir of the rabies virus in Idaho and should always be avoided. While most bats do not carry rabies, an average of 15 rabid bats are detected in Idaho each year. No area of Idaho is considered rabies-free.

The most common ways people may encounter a bat is when a pet brings one into the home or a bat enters a home through a small opening or open windows and doors. People might also wake up to find a bat in their room and may not be sure whether they were bitten or scratched while they slept. If that happens, contact a healthcare provider.

Bats should be tested for rabies if there is any chance a person, pet, or livestock might have been in contact with it. There is no need to test a bat that has had no interaction with people, pets, or livestock.

To protect yourself and your pets, public health officials recommend these guidelines:

· Never touch a bat with your bare hands.

· If you have had contact with a bat or wake up to find a bat in your room, seek medical advice immediately. Healthcare providers may discuss the need for a life-saving series of shots.

· Call your local public health district about testing a bat for rabies. If it is determined that you or your pet may be at risk of rabies, the bat can be tested for free through the state public health laboratory.

· If you must handle a bat, always wear thick gloves.

· If the bat is alive, save it in a non-breakable container with small air holes. If the bat is dead, the bat should be double-bagged and sealed in clear plastic bags. In either case, contact the public health district right away about how to manage the bat and how to get it tested for rabies.

· Contact your local Idaho Department of Fish and Game office about bat-proofing your home. Maintain tight-fitting screens on windows.

· Always vaccinate your dogs, cats, ferrets, and horses. Even indoor pets could be exposed to rabies if a bat gets into a home. Household pets and other animals can be exposed to the virus by playing with sick bats that can no longer fly normally.

· Teach your children to avoid bats and to let an adult know if they find one.

Please help us improve our rabies education in Idaho by answering, anonymously, 10 questions online at https://app.keysurvey.com/f/41595739/140d/ (English) or https://app.keysurvey.com/f/41595920/1451/ (Spanish).

For more information about rabies in Idaho, call your local public health district or visit https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/health-wellness/diseases-conditions/rabies.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is dedicated to strengthening the health, safety, and independence of Idahoans. Learn more at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Human waste, trash and off-trail ATV use prompt closure of popular Idaho recreation land

Endowment trust land in southern Idaho closed last week because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland, between Malad and American Falls. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
ABC4

Missing Idaho teen may be in Utah: Police

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4) – Police are searching for an Idaho teen who has reportedly been missing since June 16. Halle “Snow” Smith, 16, is considered missing and endangered according to the Rexburg Police Department. Police are also searching for 19-year-old Joshua Benson, who Smith was last seen with. Benson is driving a signed stolen maroon […]
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening this week in East Idaho. Wednesday • The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck. • "Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" will be shown at 5 and 7:30...
POCATELLO, ID
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in Pocatello, ID

In the state of Idaho, you'll find a mystical place called Pocatello. The largest city in Bannock County, Pocatello boasts a number of attractions that will serve all your travel needs and give you the experience of a lifetime. This city is a very calm, clean, and historic place with...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
County
Bannock County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Bannock County, ID
Government
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello High School 50 plus reunion announcement

POCATELLO — After a two-year absence because of the COVID pandemic, the Pocatello High School 50-plus reunion will have its reunion on Sept. 10 in Pocatello at the Grand Idaho, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello (former Clarion Inn). Pocatello High School alumnus Steve Eaton will be providing entertainment. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour Pocatello High School including the beautiful new addition.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Citizens Community Bank to celebrate 25th anniversary on Friday

Cheers to 25 years! We want to thank all of our friends and invite them to join in our 25 year birthday celebration to be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all our branch locations in Ammon, Chubbuck, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Rexburg. Citizens Community Bank...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ann Driever retires after working for FedEx for 33 years

After 33 years of working for FedEx, Ann Driever is passing the packages to the next generation. Ann has had such an amazing career. Even with her husband ill and two young children at home, she still managed to support them all with love and care. Come help us celebrate...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#Health And Welfare#Rabid#Teach Your Children#Fish
Idaho State Journal

ISU campus events this week

Idaho State University's $1 summer movies at the Bengal Theater continue Wednesday as Nicolas Cage stars in "Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at the Pond Student Union. In this acclaimed comedy, actor Nic Cage accepts a million-dollar offer to attend a wealthy fan's birthday party. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission. Taking on the role of a lifetime, he soon finds himself channeling his most iconic and beloved characters to save himself and his loved ones. For more information and trailer, go to www.isucinema.com/unbearable.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Animal Services officer rescues owl from soccer goal net

POCATELLO — A city Animal Services officer rescued an owl from a soccer goal net outside a local school on Sunday evening. The 7:40 p.m. incident began to unfold when a group of adults looking to play soccer at Grace Lutheran School's soccer field spotted the juvenile great horned owl entangled in one of the goal nets. They contacted Pocatello Animal Services to help the beleaguered bird. Animal Services ordinance enforcement officer Sam Clark responded and untangled the owl from the net. Clark then transported the bird to a local wildlife rehabilitation facility for treatment. The bird might have suffered some ligament injuries while trying to free itself from the net but is expected to survive, Clark said.
POCATELLO, ID
Herald-Journal

Idaho driver crashes into river at Logan Canyon, authorities say

An 18-year-old piloted a pickup into the Logan River while driving in Logan Canyon on Monday morning, authorities say. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley, the Bloomington woman was driving northbound in the canyon when she failed to effectively navigate a turn. She drove onto the shoulder, over-corrected twice and drove upright in the river, Brenchley said.
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

'Paint-slinging frenzy': Mural Fest happening in Pocatello this week, shop party set for Saturday

POCATELLO — As the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. But for Josh Pohlman and the other artists involved in the second annual SIXES Mural Fest, which kicked off in the Gate City Saturday, one person’s blank, empty wall is a canvas of creativity for another. By end of the week-long event, seven murals each about 450-square-feet will adorn the walls of businesses scattered throughout Pocatello. Organizers...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Idaho State Journal

Family Services Alliance celebrates 100 years of service

POCATELLO — Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho is holding a fundraising event in honor of its 100 years of service. The event, tiitled "Celebration of Voices," will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Rosewood Reception and Gathering Place at 1499 Bannock Highway. The event is intended to serve as a celebration of the business's 100 years in the Gate City and will also honor the lives of survivors and the strength they show as they endure difficult experiences, heal from traumatic experiences, and thrive in our community. Family Services Alliance is proud to stand next to survivors and offer free counseling and advocacy. With your support at Celebration of Voices, we can continue to do so. We look forward to seeing you, either in person or live on Facebook by visiting facebook.com/familyservicesallianceofseidaho.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Teton House finds success at new location

Due to popular demand, the Teton House restaurant made a comeback this spring at a historic location in downtown Blackfoot and the reception has been everything that could have been hoped for. The Teton House reopened at 80 N. Broadway after some extensive remodeling work. The original location near Walmart...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Upcoming events at the Bannock County Event Center

Movies, horse races, and concerts are back this week at the Bannock County Event Center!. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pint Night to benefit Casting for Recovery set for Tuesday

POCATELLO — Jim Dandy Brewing will hold a Pint Night to benefit Casting for Recovery at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Casting for Recovery provides healing retreats for 14 women who have had or have breast cancer. While learning how to fly-fish, our participants...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Concentrix hosts Alzheimer's fundraiser on Saturday

POCATELLO — Concentrix Pocatello is hosting a fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day effort on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Concentrix parking lot located at 805 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Participants can enjoy snow cones and popcorn (from Popcorn Shop);...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello special needs rescue dog finds home in Florida

A dog who was surrendered to a Pocatello veterinarian for euthanasia is getting a second chance at life after a local rescuer, a string of strangers and a Florida family worked together to get him to his new home on the East Coast. Nacho, a special needs golden retriever who has allergies and needed an expensive knee surgery, was recently dropped off at Alpine Animal Hospital. The vet there didn’t...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two arrested after invading man's home, beating him

POCATELLO — Two local men were arrested Sunday evening after police say they forced entry into a local man’s home and displayed a firearm before attacking him. Salvador Serna, 23, of Pocatello, and Ryker Craven, 18, of Chubbuck were both arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery following the incident. Serna also faces one felony count of aggravated assault. The incident began to unfold around 8:50 p.m. Sunday when Pocatello...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy