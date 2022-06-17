ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Telomere-to-Telomere: the complete human genome

Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium has generated the first...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Histidine phosphorylation in human cells; a needle or phantom in the haystack?

It has been suggested that in mammalian cells histidine residues in proteins may become as frequently phosphorylated as serine, threonine and tyrosine, and may play a key role in mammalian signaling. Here we applied a robust workflow that earlier allowed us to detect histidine phosphorylation in bacteria unambiguously, to probe for histidine phosphorylation in four human cell lines. Initially, seemingly hundreds of protein histidine phosphorylations were picked up in all studied human cell lines. However, careful examination of the data, and several control experiments, led us to the conclusion that >99% of these initially assigned pHis sites were not genuine, and should be site localized to neighboring Ser/Thr residues. Nevertheless, our methods are selective enough to detect just a handful of genuine pHis sites in mammalian cells, representing well-known enzymatic intermediates. Consequently, we do not find any evidence in our data supporting that protein histidine phosphorylation plays a role in mammalian signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Limited surface impacts of the January 2021 sudden stratospheric warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28836-1, published online 3 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the legend incorrectly states that the magenta/black shading indicates downward/upward wave propagation This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
BOULDER, CO
Nature.com

YAP/TAZ"“TEAD link angiogenesis to nutrients

Ong et al. uncover a role for the YAP/TAZ"“TEAD transcriptional pathways in retinal angiogenesis via the regulation of amino acid transporters and assessed mTORC activation. These findings establish the mechanism through which endothelial cells regulate nutrient acquisition and consumption. Endothelial cells (ECs) form a dense network of blood vessels...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Plant hormone sensors as scaffolds for biosensor design

Most plant hormone sensors, including the abscisic acid receptor PYR1, function through chemically induced dimerization. Using computationally designed libraries of PYR1, we created high-affinity receptors for 21 structurally diverse ligands, setting the stage for large-scale small-molecule biosensor development.
SCIENCE
#Human Genome#T2t Rrb Consortium
Nature.com

The Pseudomonas aeruginosa DksA1 protein is involved in HO tolerance and within-macrophages survival and can be replaced by DksA2

In Gram-negative pathogens, the stringent response regulator DksA controls the expression of hundreds of genes, including virulence-related genes. Interestingly, Pseudomonas aeruginosa has two functional DksA paralogs: DksA1 is constitutively expressed and has a zinc-finger motif, while DksA2 is expressed only under zinc starvation conditions and does not contain zinc. DksA1 stimulates the production of virulence factors in vitro and is required for full pathogenicity in vivo. DksA2 can replace these DksA1 functions. Here, the role of dksA paralogs in P. aeruginosa tolerance to H2O2-induced oxidative stress has been investigated. The P. aeruginosa dksA1 dksA2 mutant showed impaired H2O2 tolerance in planktonic and biofilm-growing cultures and increased susceptibility to macrophages-mediated killing compared to the wild type. Complementation with either dksA1 or dksA2 genes restored the wild type phenotypes. The DksA-dependent tolerance to oxidative stress involves, at least in part, the positive transcriptional control of both katA and katE catalase-encoding genes. These data support the hypothesis that DksA1 and DksA2 are eco-paralogs with indistinguishable function but optimal activity under different environmental conditions, and highlight their mutual contribution to P. aeruginosa virulence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Forest Fire Clustering for single-cell sequencing combines iterative label propagation with parallelized Monte Carlo simulations

In the era of single-cell sequencing, there is a growing need to extract insights from data with clustering methods. Here, we introduce Forest Fire Clustering, an efficient and interpretable method for cell-type discovery from single-cell data. Forest Fire Clustering makes minimal prior assumptions and, different from current approaches, calculates a non-parametric posterior probability that each cell is assigned a cell-type label. These posterior distributions allow for the evaluation of a label confidence for each cell and enable the computation of "label entropies", highlighting transitions along developmental trajectories. Furthermore, we show that Forest Fire Clustering can make robust, inductive inferences in an online-learning context and can readily scale to millions of cells. Finally, we demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-art clustering approaches on diverse benchmarks of simulated and experimental data. Overall, Forest Fire Clustering is a useful tool for rare cell type discovery in large-scale single-cell analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ESA-ECMWF Report on recent progress and research directions in machine learning for Earth System observation and prediction

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2022) Cite this article. This paper provides a short summary of the outcomes of the workshop on Machine Learning (ML) for Earth System Observation and Prediction (ESOP / ML4ESOP) organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) between 15 and 18 November 2021. The 4-days workshop had more than 30 speakers and 30 poster-presenters, attracting over 1100 registrations from 85 countries around the world. The workshop aimed to demonstrate where and how the fusion between traditional ESOP applications and ML methods has shown limitations, outstanding opportunities, and challenges based on the participant's feedback. Future directions were also highlighted from all thematic areas that comprise the ML4ESOP domain.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Unravelling the non-classicality role in Gaussian heat engines

At the heart of quantum thermodynamics lies a fundamental question about what is genuine "quantum" in quantum heat engines and how to seek this quantumness, so that thermodynamical tasks could be performed more efficiently compared with classical protocols. Here, using the concept of P-representability, we define a function called classicality, which quantifies the degree of non-classicality of bosonic modes. This function allows us to explore the role of non-classicality in quantum heat engines and design optimal protocols for work extraction. For two specific cycles, a quantum Otto and a generalised one, we show that non-classicality is a fundamental resource for performing thermodynamic tasks more efficiently.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GLP1-mediated gut"“brain neural circuit controls appetite suppression

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. An inter-organ neural circuit involving enteric neurons in the small intestine and stomach that ultimately connect to the brain controls appetite suppression, according to new research in mice. The sensorimotor circuit was delineated in a series of experiments and was mediated by local actions of the gut peptide glucagon-like peptideÂ 1 (GLP1). "GLP1, rather than acting as a circulating endocrine hormone, signals through a neuronal network that involves lower gut enteric neurons all the way to the appetite centres in the brain that control the cranial muscles that execute feeding," explains author Ivan de Araujo.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

MicroRNA-21 promotes pancreatic Î² cell function through modulating glucose uptake

Pancreatic Î² cell dysfunction contributes to the pathogenesis of type 2 diabetes. MiR-21 has been shown to be induced in the islets of glucose intolerant patients and type 2 diabetic mice. However, the role of miR-21 in the regulation of pancreatic Î² cell function remains largely elusive. In the current study, we identify the pathway by which miR-21 regulates glucose-stimulated insulin secretion utilizing mice lacking miR-21 in their Î² cells (miR-21Î²KO). We find that miR-21Î²KO mice develop glucose intolerance due to impaired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion. Mechanistic studies reveal that miR-21 enhances glucose uptake and subsequently promotes insulin secretion by up-regulating Glut2 expression in a miR-21-Pdcd4-AP-1 dependent pathway. Over-expression of Glut2 in knockout islets results in rescue of the impaired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion. Furthermore, we demonstrate that delivery of miR-21 into the pancreas of type 2 diabetic db/db male mice is able to promote Glut2 expression and reduce blood glucose level. Taking together, our results reveal that miR-21 in islet Î² cell promotes insulin secretion and support a role for miR-21 in the regulation of pancreatic Î² cell function in type 2 diabetes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Stable inheritance of H3.3-containing nucleosomes during mitotic cell divisions

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30298-4, published online 06 May 2022. In this article the author name Zhiguo Zhang was incorrectly written as Zhiguo Zhaang. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Xiaowei Xu, Shoufu Duan. Authors and Affiliations. Institute for Cancer Genetics, Columbia...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functionalization of keratin nanoparticles by their internal modifications

We prepared keratin nanoparticles, which could respond to temperature and pH changes and to redox reactions, by electrostatic association of keratin and a cationic surfactant, dioctadecyl dimethyl ammonium chloride (DODAC). Solubilized keratin chains were assembled into nanoparticles (Ker-DODAC) and then crosslinked by disulfide formation. The resultant nanoparticles (Ker-DODACss) possessed a hydrophobic core composed of DODAC, enabling hydrophobic compounds to be loaed and retained in the core. By increasing the temperature, the fluidity of the core was increased, resulting in Ker-DODACss swelling and burst release of loaded compounds. Next, cholesterol was loaded into Ker-DODACss to modify the inner environment, such as the hydrophobicity and fluidity of the core. The nanoparticles (Ker-DODACss-Chol) exhibited reduced fluidity of the core and suppressed release of the payload. Furthermore, the release could be triggered by decreasing the electrostatic interaction between keratin and DODAC at pH values lower than 7.4. It was also found that Ker-DODACss-Chol possessed the ability to release payloads by breaking disulfide bonds. As a further internal modification, we incorporated a lipophilic antioxidant, Î±-tocopherol, into Ker-DODACss-Chol. It was confirmed that Ker-DODACss-Chol could act as a physical barrier to prevent Î±-tocopherol from undergoing oxidative degradation.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Visualization of learning-induced synaptic plasticity in output neurons of the Drosophila mushroom body Î³-lobe

By learning, through experience, which stimuli coincide with dangers, it is possible to predict outcomes and act pre-emptively to ensure survival. In insects, this process is localized to the mushroom body (MB), the circuitry of which facilitates the coincident detection of sensory stimuli and punishing or rewarding cues and, downstream, the execution of appropriate learned behaviors. Here, we focused our attention on the mushroom body output neurons (MBONs) of the Î³-lobes that act as downstream synaptic partners of the MB Î³-Kenyon cells (KCs) to ask how the output of the MB Î³-lobe is shaped by olfactory associative conditioning, distinguishing this from non-associative stimulus exposure effects, and without the influence of downstream modulation. This was achieved by employing a subcellularly localized calcium sensor to specifically monitor activity at MBON postsynaptic sites. Therein, we identified a robust associative modulation within only one MBON postsynaptic compartment (MBON-Î³1pedc"‰>"‰Î±/Î²), which displayed a suppressed postsynaptic response to an aversively paired odor. While this MBON did not undergo non-associative modulation, the reverse was true across the remainder of the Î³-lobe, where general odor-evoked adaptation was observed, but no conditioned odor-specific modulation. In conclusion, associative synaptic plasticity underlying aversiveÂ olfactory learning is localized to one distinct synaptic Î³KC-to-Î³MBON connection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of reverse osmosis membranes by incorporating polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSSs)

Reverse osmosis (RO) membranes composed of polyamides and cellulose acetates are used as separation layers in pure-water production. However, improving the separation performance and antifouling properties of RO membranes is necessary. The term 'fouling' describes the adhesion of organic substances and bacteria to membrane surfaces. To resolve these problems, composite membranes comprising organic polymers and inorganic nanofillers have been developed. Recently, polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSSs), which are cage-shaped, subnanosized molecules exhibiting organic"“inorganic hybrid structures, have been studied as nanofillers or building blocks for RO membranes. These reports, along with structural analyses and simulation studies, revealed that the incorporation of POSS components into RO membranes improved their water flux, NaCl rejection, chemical durability, and antifouling properties. This review describes recent research on the improvement of RO membranes by incorporating POSS components, including our previous related studies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A bioinspired sequential energy transfer system constructed via supramolecular copolymerization

Sequential energy transfer is ubiquitous in natural light harvesting systems to make full use of solar energy. Although various artificial systems have been developed with the biomimetic sequential energy transfer character, most of them exhibit the overall energy transfer efficiency lower than 70% due to the disordered organization of donor/acceptor chromophores. Herein a sequential energy transfer system is constructed via supramolecular copolymerization of Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acenes, by taking inspiration from the natural light harvesting of green photosynthetic bacteria. The absorption and emission transitions of the three designed Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acenes range from visible to NIR region through structural variation. Structural similarity of these monomers faciliates supramolecular copolymerization in apolar media via the nucleation-elongation mechanism. The resulting supramolecular copolymers display long diffusion length of excitation energy (> 200 donor units) and high exciton migration rates (~1014"‰L"‰molâˆ’1 sâˆ’1), leading to an overall sequential energy transfer efficiency of 87.4% for the ternary copolymers. The superior properties originate from the dense packing of Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acene monomers in supramolecular copolymers, mimicking the aggregation mode of bacteriochlorophyll pigments in green photosynthetic bacteria. Overall, directional supramolecular copolymerization of donor/acceptor chromophores with high energy transfer efficiency would provide new avenues toward artificial photosynthesis applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Phase memory of optical vortex beams

Optical vortex beams are under considerable scrutiny due to their demonstrated potential for applications ranging from quantum optics to optical communications and from material processing to particle trapping. However, upon interaction with inhomogeneous material systems, their deterministic properties are altered. The way these structured beams are affected by different levels of disturbances is critical for their uses. Here, for the first time, we quantify the degradation of perfect optical vortex beams after their interaction with localized random media. We developed an analytical model that (1) describes how the spatial correlation and the phase variance of disturbance affect the phase distribution across the vortex beams and (2) establishes the regimes of randomness for which the beams maintain the memory of their initial vorticity. Systematic numerical simulations and controlled experiments demonstrate the extent of this memory effect for beams with different vorticity indices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Misinformation: broaden definition to curb its societal influence

Cecilie Steenbuch Traberg ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-5640-9273 0. University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK. Researchers are increasingly adopting a definition of misinformation that assumes it comes from questionable or bogus sources. But using that as its sole defining characteristic overlooks accidental misinformation from reputable and therefore potentially more influential sources. This oversight poses a threat to the understanding by scientists, laypeople and policymakers of how to prevent the spread and influence of misinformation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Visualization of non-Newtonian convective fluid flow with internal heat transfer across a rotating stretchable surface impact of chemical reaction

The present investigation focuses on the characteristics of heat and mass transfer in the context of their applications. There has been a lot of interest in the use of non-Newtonian fluids in engineering and biological disciplines. Having such considerable attention to non-Newtonian fluids, the goal is to explore the flow of Jeffrey non-Newtonian convective fluid driven by a non-linear stretching surface considering the effect of nonlinear chemical reaction effect. The relevant set of difference equations was changed to ordinary equations by using a transformation matrix. To create numerical solutions for velocity and concentration fields, the Runge"“Kutta fourth-order method along with the shooting approach is utilized. The innovative fragment of the present study is to scrutinize the magnetized viscous non-Newtonian fluid over extending sheet with internal heat transfer regarding the inspiration of nonlinear chemical reaction effect, which still not has been elaborated on in the available works to date. Consequently, in the restrictive sense, the existing work is associated with available work and originated in exceptional agreement. Graphs depict the effects of various variables on motion and concentration fields, like the Hartman number, Schmidt number, and chemical reaction parameter. The performance of chemical reaction factor, Schmidt number, Hartmann number, and Deborah numbers on velocities component, temperature, and concentration profiles are discussed through graphs. The effect of emerging parameters in the mass transfer is also investigated numerically and 3D configuration is also provided. It is observed that the Deborah numbers and Hartmann numbers have the same effect on velocity components. Also, the thickness of the boundary layer reduces as the Hartmann number increases. As the Schmit number grows, the concentration field decline. For destructive and generative chemical reactions, the concentration fields observed opposite effects. It is also noticed that the surface mas transfer reduces as the Hartmann number rises. The statistical findings of the heat-transfer rate are also documented and scrutinized.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A novel homozygous missense mutation in the FASTKD2 gene leads to Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

FASTKD2 encodes an RNA-binding protein, which is a key post-transcriptional regulator of mitochondrial gene expression. Mutations in FASTKD2 have recently been found in mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, which is characterized by a deficiency in mitochondrial function. To date, seven patients have been reported. Six patients were identified with nonsense or frameshift mutations in the FASTKD2 gene, and only one patient harbored a missense mutation and a nonsense mutation. Here, we identified a novel FASTKD2 homozygous mutation, c.911"‰T"‰>"‰C, in a patient diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. We observed that the expression of FASTKD2 and the levels of mitochondrial 16"‰S rRNA were lower in the patient than in the unaffected controls. In conclusion, the missense mutation c.911"‰T"‰>"‰C caused loss of function in FASTKD2, which was associated with a new phenotype, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.
SCIENCE

