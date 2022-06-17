Telomere-to-Telomere: the complete human genome

The present investigation focuses on the characteristics of heat and mass transfer in the context of their applications. There has been a lot of interest in the use of non-Newtonian fluids in engineering and biological disciplines. Having such considerable attention to non-Newtonian fluids, the goal is to explore the flow of Jeffrey non-Newtonian convective fluid driven by a non-linear stretching surface considering the effect of nonlinear chemical reaction effect. The relevant set of difference equations was changed to ordinary equations by using a transformation matrix. To create numerical solutions for velocity and concentration fields, the Runge"“Kutta fourth-order method along with the shooting approach is utilized. The innovative fragment of the present study is to scrutinize the magnetized viscous non-Newtonian fluid over extending sheet with internal heat transfer regarding the inspiration of nonlinear chemical reaction effect, which still not has been elaborated on in the available works to date. Consequently, in the restrictive sense, the existing work is associated with available work and originated in exceptional agreement. Graphs depict the effects of various variables on motion and concentration fields, like the Hartman number, Schmidt number, and chemical reaction parameter. The performance of chemical reaction factor, Schmidt number, Hartmann number, and Deborah numbers on velocities component, temperature, and concentration profiles are discussed through graphs. The effect of emerging parameters in the mass transfer is also investigated numerically and 3D configuration is also provided. It is observed that the Deborah numbers and Hartmann numbers have the same effect on velocity components. Also, the thickness of the boundary layer reduces as the Hartmann number increases. As the Schmit number grows, the concentration field decline. For destructive and generative chemical reactions, the concentration fields observed opposite effects. It is also noticed that the surface mas transfer reduces as the Hartmann number rises. The statistical findings of the heat-transfer rate are also documented and scrutinized.

