4-star defensive lineman names Florida among top 10 schools

By Adam Dubbin
 4 days ago
News from Florida football’s recruiting front continues to roll in at a frenetic pace as summer arrives in the Sunshine State. The Gators continued to make the cut for some of the top prospects in the nation on Thursday when four-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald out of Suwannee (Georgia) North Gwinnett posted a list on Twitter narrowing down his top 10 schools, including UF.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 310-pound lineman also has the Arkansas Razorbacks, Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, N.C. State Wolfpack, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies listed as his preferred destinations.

McDonald is currently ranked No. 293 overall and No. 41 nationally at his position according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus him at Nos. 290 and 39, respectively. He currently carries a crystal ball projection for UGA from 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the ‘Dawgs with a 47.2% of landing him while Clemson comes in at 40.7%.

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
