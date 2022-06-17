Florida football's 2022 homecoming date, opponent announced

The University of Florida announced on Thursday the date for its 2022 homecoming football game, which has been scheduled against the Missouri Tigers who will swing through Gainesville on October 8. The matchup represents the second time the Gators have hosted Mizzou for its annual festivities and the first homecoming of the Billy Napier era.

The Tigers are the most recent addition to the Southeastern Conference, having been inducted into the league as its 14th member in 2012. Consequently, there was not much of a history between the two schools prior to expansion save for a lone Sugar Bowl matchup back in 1966.

Missouri currently holds the edge in the all-time series with a 6-5 record thanks to a tie-breaking 24-23 win in overtime last year that marked the end of the Dan Mullen regime. Florida has won three of the five games played in the Swamp, so hopefully, the home-field advantage as well as the raucous crowd will be enough to help propel them to victory.

The Gators have maintained the homecoming tradition dating back to 1916, according to the official website.

Homecoming at the University of Florida is a profound tradition brought about through years and years of Gator pride. UF’s first Homecoming was celebrated in 1916, and since then has evolved to be the tradition we know and love today. Since the early 1900s, Florida Blue Key has had the responsibility to put on the Homecoming events and these events have been fully student run and organized since the early 1920s.

The exact dates and times for all of the events including Gator Growl and the game itself have not been released yet.

