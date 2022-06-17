Driver killed in one-car crash on I-5 near Grand Mound on Thursday has been identified

A 46-year-old man from Yacolt died Thursday night when his car hit a barrier on I-5 just north of Grand Mound.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Jason Garcia was driving north on the freeway when his vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck the guardrail. The vehicle then returned to the road, crossed all lanes and struck the concrete barrier on the left side.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident kept the section of I-5 partially blocked for more than two hours, according to WSP.

Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock confirmed Garcia’s identity but said the official cause of death is pending a toxicology report. Notably, he said Garcia did not sustain injuries that would have resulted in his death.

It’s possible he may have suffered some sort of medical emergency, he added.