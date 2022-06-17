Five Montgomery Community Leaders Will Receive ‘Juneteenth Celebration/African American Living Legend Awards’ from County Executive Elrich TONIGHT, Friday, June 17
Five notable Montgomery County residents will be honored at the “Juneteenth Celebration/Africa American Living Legend Awards” ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. TONIGHT, Friday, June 17, at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown. Those to be honored are Ida Pearl Green, Rosalyn Cain King, Anita Neal Powell, Ambassador Curtis A. Ward...www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
