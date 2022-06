Margarita Groisman graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in industrial engineering and analytics. Since modern capitalism's emergence in the early 19th century, many societies have seen a meteoric rise in wealth and access to cheap goods — with the party coming to an end years later with some sort of major restructuring triggered by a major world event, such as a pandemic or a war. We see this pattern repeat again and again: a cycle of borrowing, debt and high-growth financial systems; then what we now call in America “a market correction.” These cycles are best explained in Ray Dalio’s “How The Economic Machine Works.” This article aims to examine whether a new monetary system backed by bitcoin can address our systematic debt issues built into the monetary system.

