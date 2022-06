Richelle Putnam works to promote the power of words in her home state, whether it's as the founder of the Mississippi Writers Guild or as the arts project director for The Montgomery Institute, a Meridian-based nonprofit that works to enhance education and development from western Alabama to eastern Mississippi. The latter position gave her the opportunity to create Highway 80 Songwriters Festival in order to educate and increase appreciation for the craft of songwriting.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO