ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan

New Channel 5 show goes behind the scenes on Virgin Voyages cruises - and it's not always plain sailing...

By Ailbhe Macmahon For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A brand-new TV series is lifting the veil on what goes on behind the scenes on Virgin Voyages cruises, from unusual passenger demands to crew battling seasickness.

Channel 5's new reality show The Cruise offers an ‘unfiltered, energetic glimpse’ into the lives of Virgin Voyages’ crew and passengers, with the first episode diving inside the £500million Scarlet Lady as she sets sail from Miami on a five-night Caribbean cruise.

The ship, which launched last year, is 278m (912ft) long, can accommodate more than 2,770 passengers and a crew of 1,160 – and has engines, we learn from engineer David, that produce power that’s ‘the equivalent of about 600 family cars’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ALw9_0gEGsejv00
Channel 5's new reality show The Cruise is lifting the veil on what goes on behind the scenes on Virgin Voyages cruises, with Scarlet Lady (above) starring in episode one 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCszs_0gEGsejv00
The new series offers an ‘unfiltered, energetic glimpse’ into the lives of Virgin Voyages’ crew (pictured) and passengers

The voyage gets off to a shaky start when it’s revealed that a departing passenger has ‘managed to trash’ one of the 78 ‘Rockstar’ suites, cracking several marble tiles in the designer bathroom. It takes a team of 16 engineers and crewmembers to repair it before guests board.

Then we learn that the captain’s second in command, Briton Georgia, suffers from seasickness – and there are high winds ahead.

Another wobble emerges when a pair of Rockstar suite guests miss their dinner reservation. It’s Montenegrin ‘Rockstar Agent’ Selma to the rescue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mz1S5_0gEGsejv00
It’s revealed that a departing passenger has cracked several marble tiles in the designer bathroom of one of the 78 ‘Rockstar’ suites 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYYNh_0gEGsejv00
We learn that the captain’s second in command, Briton Georgia (above), suffers from seasickness – and there are high winds ahead

Rockstar Agents are there to make the VIP passengers ‘feel like Richard Branson’.

By the time passengers board the ship, these Rockstar Agents already know their preferences - what they're drinking, where they like to eat, and how they like their service.

Selma reveals that she works seven days a week and can’t clock off until she’s checked on each and every one of her VIP guests.

When she learns of the guests missing their dinner reservation, cameras follow her as she races down the corridors to find them, before quickly securing them a table at one of the more than 20 eateries on board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGvVD_0gEGsejv00
A wobble emerges when a pair of Rockstar suite guests (pictured right and centre) miss their dinner reservation

The trip goes more smoothly for first-time cruisers Damien and Paul, who admit they were under the impression that cruises were all about blue-rinses and buffet food before they boarded Scarlet Lady.

They are also Rockstar suite guests and discover that their tickets give them access to exclusive parts of the ship and special attention from the crew.

'We boarded as rock stars, we're going to disembark as divas,’ says Damien.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSDRt_0gEGsejv00
First-time cruisers Damien (left) and Paul (right) admit they were under the impression that cruises were all about blue-rinses and buffet food before they boarded Scarlet Lady
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Qbr0_0gEGsejv00
Damien shows off the fully stocked bar with a ‘full-on cocktail-making set’ in his Rockstar Suite
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSIpu_0gEGsejv00
One couple insists they need a green drink ‘because it’s St Patrick's day’. Above is the tipple that the obliging crew prepared for them

They give the cameras a tour of their £4,000 suite, showing its turntable, bathrobes with the word ‘rockstar’ stitched across the back, and a fully stocked bar with a ‘full-on cocktail-making set’.

The TV show reveals how most meals on the ship are cooked on demand, and that there are occasionally unusual customer requests to be met – one couple insists they need a green drink ‘because it’s St Patrick's Day’.

Viewers also learn of the delights of the Razzle Dazzle bar. Here cameras show crewmember Ryan entertaining passengers on a pub crawl, which includes curated cocktails and drinking games in four different bars, finishing with a ‘pyjama party’ under the stars on the deck. ‘Sir Richard Branson outdid himself,’ says one of the happy revellers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3geetM_0gEGsejv00
‘Sir Richard Branson outdid himself,’ says one reveller during their voyage on Scarlet Lady
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjSRn_0gEGsejv00
Viewers learn of the delights of the Razzle Dazzle bar, pictured, where crewmember Ryan entertains passengers on a pub crawl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SThe2_0gEGsejv00
Above is one of the Rockstar Suites. Guests in these suites are assigned a 'Rockstar Agent', who are there to make the VIP passengers ‘feel like Richard Branson’

And the extravagant evening entertainment doesn't stop there. At a 'dance party' show, where the main prop is a pink PVC whale named Nugget, Scottish stage technician Callum is placed on ‘whale wobbling duty’, meaning he stands behind the enormous whale throughout the dance performance, wobbling it back and forth to keep the crowds entertained.

Commenting on the series, Shane Riley, Vice President of International Sales, said: ‘We’re so excited to give our UK fans a peek into life below deck. It’s rare to see the inner workings of a cruise ship or to follow the crew beyond sailors’ time on board. That’s what makes this series so unique and fun to watch.’

Watch The Cruise on Sunday, June 19, at 9pm on Channel 5 in the UK or stream it on My5. For more information, visit www.VirginVoyages.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Shows Off New Zone Debuting on Carnival Celebration

Carnival Cruise Line has revealed a new zone that will be on their newest cruise ship that debuts later this year, Carnival Celebration. Carnival Celebration will be the cruise line’s second Excel class ship and will offer cruises to the Caribbean from Miami. The new zone, The Gateway, will...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Sail#Virgin Voyages#Channel 5#Rockstar Agents
The Penny Hoarder

Are Cruise Drink Packages Worth It?

After a rough couple of years, the cruise industry is on the rebound in 2022. Boats are almost at full capacity and cruise passengers are flying to ports across the country to travel to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, scenic inland rivers and more. But one question remains before you board...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Richard Branson
Daily Mail

Ascot drama as horse pulling Princess Beatrice's procession carriage is spooked and is brought under control as concerned royal watches on

There was drama at Royal Ascot today as the horse pulling Princess Beatrice's procession carriage became spooked. The incident, which took place in front of hundreds of watching spectators, was quickly brought under control by royal escorts. The watching royal appeared concerned by the drama, before later disembarking the carriage...
U.K.
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Surprising Move

The cruise industry is almost back to normal. Well, give or take having to get a negative covid test before boarding a cruise, a safety procedure that some people find necessary and some find stress inducing. Last month, the three big players in the cruise industry, Carnival Cruise (CCL) -...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Father, 48, will attempt to cross the Atlantic in a home-made floating 'wheelie bin' which is so small he can't lie down as he attempts to shatter the world record for smallest vessel to complete the journey

We can all spot the signs of a raging midlife crisis. Perhaps the purchase of a very fast car. Or a brand new, age-inappropriate wardrobe and a dash of cosmetic surgery. Or maybe even a wildly expensive bike coupled with lashings of Lycra. But as 48-year-old Andrew Bedwell’s big birthday...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Heathrow airport: 15,000 passengers face cancelled flights on Monday amid baggage handling meltdown

In the latest meltdown at a major UK airport, Heathrow has asked airlines flying from Terminals 2 and 3 to cancel 10 per cent of their schedules for Monday due to mounting problems with its baggage handling.An estimated 15,000 passengers on 90 flights will be affected. The grounded departures range from a Loganair ATR72 commuter aircraft serving the Isle of Man to an Emirates Airbus A380 seating almost 500 passengers to Dubai.Virgin Atlantic has cancelled at least three transatlantic flights, including departures to New York and Los Angeles.British Airways, which operates some flights from Terminal 3 as well as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'Voice of footy' Ray Warren comes out of retirement to star in an episode of mega-hit kids' TV show Bluey featuring a State of Origin game

Two of Australia's TV icons are set to combine on Tuesday when legendary rugby league commentator Ray Warren appears on the smash hit children's animation Bluey. 'Rabbits' Warren, who has been the voice of footy for more than five decades, retired just prior to State of Origin game one after calling 99 of the blockbuster clashes.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Sophie Monk, Sylvia Jeffreys and Gold Logie winner Hamish Blake lead the celebrity arrivals at Channel Nine's recovery brunch on the Gold Coast

A whole host of stars attended Channel Nine's post-Logie recovery brunch on the Gold Coast on Monday. Sophie Monk, Sylvia Jeffreys and Gold Logie winner Hamish Blake were dressed to impress as they arrived to the star-studded event. Sophie, 42, showed off her incredible physique in a figure-hugging pink Fendi...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Dominic Perrottet says he'll go to Bunnings to get $25million flagpole built to hang the Aboriginal flag on the Sydney Harbour Bridge - as the internet erupts over the cost: 'Get a second quote, bro'

The NSW premier has said he will 'go to Bunnings myself' to make sure the new $25million Aboriginal flag is flying over Sydney's Harbour Bridge as soon as possible. Dominic Perrottet initially defended the cost of the flagpole, but following a backlash, by Monday morning he said he will review the price, saying it: 'Doesn't seem to pass the pub test'.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

421K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy