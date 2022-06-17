New Channel 5 show goes behind the scenes on Virgin Voyages cruises - and it's not always plain sailing...

A brand-new TV series is lifting the veil on what goes on behind the scenes on Virgin Voyages cruises, from unusual passenger demands to crew battling seasickness.

Channel 5's new reality show The Cruise offers an ‘unfiltered, energetic glimpse’ into the lives of Virgin Voyages’ crew and passengers, with the first episode diving inside the £500million Scarlet Lady as she sets sail from Miami on a five-night Caribbean cruise.

The ship, which launched last year, is 278m (912ft) long, can accommodate more than 2,770 passengers and a crew of 1,160 – and has engines, we learn from engineer David, that produce power that’s ‘the equivalent of about 600 family cars’.

Channel 5's new reality show The Cruise is lifting the veil on what goes on behind the scenes on Virgin Voyages cruises, with Scarlet Lady (above) starring in episode one

The new series offers an ‘unfiltered, energetic glimpse’ into the lives of Virgin Voyages’ crew (pictured) and passengers

The voyage gets off to a shaky start when it’s revealed that a departing passenger has ‘managed to trash’ one of the 78 ‘Rockstar’ suites, cracking several marble tiles in the designer bathroom. It takes a team of 16 engineers and crewmembers to repair it before guests board.

Then we learn that the captain’s second in command, Briton Georgia, suffers from seasickness – and there are high winds ahead.

Another wobble emerges when a pair of Rockstar suite guests miss their dinner reservation. It’s Montenegrin ‘Rockstar Agent’ Selma to the rescue.

It’s revealed that a departing passenger has cracked several marble tiles in the designer bathroom of one of the 78 ‘Rockstar’ suites

We learn that the captain’s second in command, Briton Georgia (above), suffers from seasickness – and there are high winds ahead

Rockstar Agents are there to make the VIP passengers ‘feel like Richard Branson’.

By the time passengers board the ship, these Rockstar Agents already know their preferences - what they're drinking, where they like to eat, and how they like their service.

Selma reveals that she works seven days a week and can’t clock off until she’s checked on each and every one of her VIP guests.

When she learns of the guests missing their dinner reservation, cameras follow her as she races down the corridors to find them, before quickly securing them a table at one of the more than 20 eateries on board.

A wobble emerges when a pair of Rockstar suite guests (pictured right and centre) miss their dinner reservation

The trip goes more smoothly for first-time cruisers Damien and Paul, who admit they were under the impression that cruises were all about blue-rinses and buffet food before they boarded Scarlet Lady.

They are also Rockstar suite guests and discover that their tickets give them access to exclusive parts of the ship and special attention from the crew.

'We boarded as rock stars, we're going to disembark as divas,’ says Damien.

First-time cruisers Damien (left) and Paul (right) admit they were under the impression that cruises were all about blue-rinses and buffet food before they boarded Scarlet Lady

Damien shows off the fully stocked bar with a ‘full-on cocktail-making set’ in his Rockstar Suite

One couple insists they need a green drink ‘because it’s St Patrick's day’. Above is the tipple that the obliging crew prepared for them

They give the cameras a tour of their £4,000 suite, showing its turntable, bathrobes with the word ‘rockstar’ stitched across the back, and a fully stocked bar with a ‘full-on cocktail-making set’.

The TV show reveals how most meals on the ship are cooked on demand, and that there are occasionally unusual customer requests to be met – one couple insists they need a green drink ‘because it’s St Patrick's Day’.

Viewers also learn of the delights of the Razzle Dazzle bar. Here cameras show crewmember Ryan entertaining passengers on a pub crawl, which includes curated cocktails and drinking games in four different bars, finishing with a ‘pyjama party’ under the stars on the deck. ‘Sir Richard Branson outdid himself,’ says one of the happy revellers.

‘Sir Richard Branson outdid himself,’ says one reveller during their voyage on Scarlet Lady

Viewers learn of the delights of the Razzle Dazzle bar, pictured, where crewmember Ryan entertains passengers on a pub crawl

Above is one of the Rockstar Suites. Guests in these suites are assigned a 'Rockstar Agent', who are there to make the VIP passengers ‘feel like Richard Branson’

And the extravagant evening entertainment doesn't stop there. At a 'dance party' show, where the main prop is a pink PVC whale named Nugget, Scottish stage technician Callum is placed on ‘whale wobbling duty’, meaning he stands behind the enormous whale throughout the dance performance, wobbling it back and forth to keep the crowds entertained.

Commenting on the series, Shane Riley, Vice President of International Sales, said: ‘We’re so excited to give our UK fans a peek into life below deck. It’s rare to see the inner workings of a cruise ship or to follow the crew beyond sailors’ time on board. That’s what makes this series so unique and fun to watch.’

Watch The Cruise on Sunday, June 19, at 9pm on Channel 5 in the UK or stream it on My5. For more information, visit www.VirginVoyages.com.