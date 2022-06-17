ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Roadway Paving Beginning Next Week

cityofstarkville.org
 4 days ago

The City's paving contractor will begin work on Monday, June 20....

www.cityofstarkville.org

kicks96news.com

Suspicious Persons and Donkeys Loose in Leake

5:38 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious individual possibly holding a weapon and walking down HWY 43 a few miles past Thomastown heading toward the Madison County line. 9:16 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to several donkeys out in the roadway on...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus community comes together to talk about Leigh Mall changes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Changes are in the works for Leigh Mall in Columbus. The president of the company that owns the mall was in Columbus today, briefing city officials and others in the community on revitalization efforts at the Mall. If you travel down Highway 45 in Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
breezynews.com

Attala Deputies Check on Crash and Suspicious Persons

7:04 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on HWY 12 East near the Ethel area. 11:29 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on HWY 12 East near the McCool area. No injuries were reported.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Body found at wastewater treatment plant in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency responders said a body has been found at the wastewater treatment plant on Yorkville Road near the fairgrounds. Word about the discovery came after police officers and firefighters showed up to look for a reported missing Columbus Light and Water employee. This story is developing...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Light and Water employee reported dead

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus Light and Water employee reported missing Saturday afternoon has died. The employee was believed to be working at the wastewater treatment plant before going missing. Crews and agencies were on the scene transferring water from one tank to another in an effort to find the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Cyclist killed in Tupelo identified

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A cyclist was struck Friday evening, June 17 in southeast Tupelo and later died at the hospital. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the cylist as 54-year old Bruce Martin Franklin, Jr of East Tupelo. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened...
TUPELO, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Early in harvest, Mississippi watermelons looking good

RAYMOND, Miss — Mississippi's watermelons are looking good as the state’s harvest season opens, the Mississippi State University Extension Service says. “Melon quality is good,” said agent Heath Steede. “The dry weather we’ve been having hurts other crops, but for watermelons it has been what we needed. We haven’t had any excess water, which makes them less sweet.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Picayune Item

MBI asking for public assistance to locate missing Prentiss man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Larry H. Oikion of Booneville, Prentiss, MS. He is described as a White male, six-foot two inches tall, weighing 248 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, black pants,...
PRENTISS, MS
wcbi.com

Fatal hit and run victim in Tupelo identified

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The victim in a reported fatal hit and run over the weekend has been identified. Investigators say Bruce Martin Franklin Jr. was riding a bicycle on Briar Ridge road in Tupelo Friday night when an SUV struck him. Timothy Best, the driver of that SUV allegedly drove...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi wheat acreage begins rebound as prices soar

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service said climbing market prices for wheat are beginning to earn growers’ attention in Mississippi. The state’s wheat acreage is trending back up after several years of historic lows, and this year’s crop quality also shows promise. The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. Members at Allegro plaza say they’ve seen more people coming in and testing positive for the virus. For about a month they had not seen many patients coming in with symptoms or testing positive but in the last couple of weeks, they’ve seen otherwise.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Shannon native crowned Miss District of Columbia

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - Shannon native and former Miss Tupelo Alivia Roberts was crowned Miss District of Columbia (D.C) on Sunday, June 19. She’ll represent Washington, D.C. in the Miss America 2023 competition. The Mississippi State University graduate works in the nation’s capital. She also graduated from George Washington...
SHANNON, MS
wcbi.com

FBI raids local Columbus business J5

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Around 9 a.m. federal agencies made their way inside the J5 building in Columbus. State and local law enforcement agencies also assisted going through the building and collecting files. Here’s what we know at this moment. ” It’s bad for the city and it’s bad for...
COLUMBUS, MS
Starkville Daily News

Family, community important focuses in the life of Myles

Through his work as Director of Wellness at the Oktibbeha County Hospital or putting on events like the Boys to Men Life Skills Academy, Myles has emphasized the importance of making this community better. It was pretty evident on Saturday as Myles could be seen checking each station at the...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

Your Next Girlfriend’s Getaway is in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Summer is for road tripping and this one is for the girls. With three distinct shopping districts, an abundance of unique culinary experiences, and live music to dance the night away, your next girlfriend’s getaway is in Tupelo, Mississippi. Arrive in the city where anything is possible and check-in...
kicks96news.com

Grand Larceny and Drug Trafficking in Neshoba Arrests

ROBERT HICKMAN, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Contempt of Court, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $12,500, $12,500, $0, $800, $400, $800. SHAWNATE KEONA HOPKINS, 24, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. KRISTEL...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wcbi.com

Clay County deputies arrest a man accused of taking a van

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County deputies arrest a man accused of taking a van, with a plan. Albert Dale Chism of West Point is in the Clay County Jail charged with Grand Larceny. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Chism stole a van out of someone...
CLAY COUNTY, MS

