Auburn-West Virginia among best Big 12-SEC games in 2022-23 season

 4 days ago
It was announced on Thursday that the Auburn Tigers would take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. The matchup will feature a pair of polarizing coaches in Bruce Pearl and Bob Huggins.

Simply put, this will be must-watch TV. Last season Auburn took on the Oklahoma Sooners, they won 86-68. That win game during their 19-game winning streak that helped them secure the SEC regular-season championship.

When it comes to the matchup next season, CBS Sports ranked this game among the top five. They came behind Kansas-Kentucky, Arkansas-Baylor, and TexasTennessee. The Vols and Longhorns will match up for the second-consecutive season.

That makes Auburn-WVU as the No. 4 best game in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

What CBS Sports Says…

Auburn will be making its first trip to West Virginia since a 59-58 victory over the Mountaineers in the 1984-85 season. A Bruce Pearl vs. Bob Huggins coaching matchup should be fun.

Auburn basketball year in review: No. 10 Jabari Smith

