Brooklyn Center, MN

Dumpster fire evacuates Brooklyn Center apartments; 2 injured, 1 critical

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
At least two people had to be hospitalized with one in critical condition after a dumpster fire in Brooklyn Center led to multiple apartments being evacuated.

At around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Brooklyn Center fire and police departments responded to a report of a dumpster fire on the 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway. At the scene, crews found that an entire dumpster was engulfed in fire, prompting the evacuation of 122 apartment units in the area.

Two people were transported to the hospital. One was in “critical condition," the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Residents in the evacuated apartments were relocated to the Brooklyn Center Community Center or a Metro Transit bus. Of the apartments evacuated, residents of one unit have been displaced.

The incident is under investigation and total damages have not been determined.

