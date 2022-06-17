ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota man dies after becoming 'fully engulfed' in grain bin

By Tommy Wiita
 4 days ago
A 36-year-old southern Minnesota man was killed in a grain bin accident Thursday night.

The Steele County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, which is located just south of Owatonna.

A 911 caller reported that someone was trapped inside a grain bin, and the body of 36-year-old Paul Jasper Frantum eventually recovered. The Pemberton man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crystal Valley Cooperative said the employee "became fully engulfed in a grain bin while loading a train." Frantum was a grain elevator operator at the site, according to his Facebook.

"Crystal Valley extends their heartfelt appreciation to the emergency services and volunteers on site. Our deepest condolences go out to the employee's family and friends," the company stated Friday.

The grain terminal will remain closed Friday.

An investigation is ongoing.

Barbara Kvam
3d ago

just a thought/question about the round metal grain bins. would/could it help in these problems if every so many feet there were cables. they don't have to be terribly thick/strong to stop someone or give them something to grab onto when the grain is being removed and for whatever reason they feel the need to go into these bins???

