MARTIN, Tenn. – Benjamin Beard has been called a renaissance man on more than one occasion in his life. His constant involvement and wide skill set have made him a well-known name at the University of Tennessee at Martin. He earned double degrees in accounting and finance on May 7 when he participated in UT Martin’s commencement ceremony at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on the main campus.

MARTIN, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO