Omaha, NE

20-year-old killed in Omaha crash

By Omaha World-Herald
 4 days ago

OMAHA — An Omaha man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near 72nd Street and Military Avenue on Thursday. Omaha police responded to the intersection shortly before 9:30 p.m. A Ford Ranger was traveling...

1011now.com

LSO: Two teens hurt in ATV crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV crash from Monday night. LSO says it happened a little after 9:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 40th & West Denton Road, outside of southwest Lincoln. Deputies say were called to the scene, after two...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gretna teens killed in Interstate 29 accident

PERCIVAL - The Iowa State Patrol reports a fatality accident on Interstate 29 near Percival Saturday evening. An accident reports say a Dodge Charger lost control and struck a Jeep, sending both cars rolling into a ditch. Everyone inside the Jeep was ejected or partly ejected, including two Gretna teenagers...
KETV.com

Two Gretna teens die, another airlifted to hospital in crash near Percival

PERCIVAL, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash on I-29 near Percival. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies said 26-year-old Rogelio Martinez lost control of his Dodge Charger and collided with a Jeep Wrangler being driven by 20-year-old Garrett Grossman. The vehicles then rolled into a ditch. Grossman’s Jeep was found in a field just east of the interstate.
PERCIVAL, IA
doniphanherald.com

19-year-old from Springfield dies when pickup truck crashes near Plattsmouth

A 19-year-old Springfield man died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash west of Plattsmouth. Cole E. Shemek, the driver of a 2007 Ford F-250 pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Three passengers were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, and a fourth passenger was checked at the scene and released.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
iheart.com

Fire in downtown Omaha building under investigation

(Omaha, NE) -- A fire in a downtown Omaha building is under investigation. The Omaha Fire Department says just before 10:00 Monday morning, crews were dispatched to a fire alarm sounding in the area of 17th & Douglas Streets. OFD says when crews arrived in the area, they began investigating the lower parking levels and tunnels of the Brandeis Parking garage for the source of the alarm. Fire investigators say a few minutes later, an Automatic Fire Detections Signal was dispatched to an adjoining building address, 203 South 18th Street.
doniphanherald.com

Gretna siblings killed in crash remembered as 'exemplary young people'

Two school communities are grieving the loss of Gretna siblings who were killed in a weekend car crash. Alice “Ali” Tupper, 16, and Joseph “Joe” Tupper, 14, were killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 29 near Percival, Iowa. Ali had just finished her...
GRETNA, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured after crash involving motorcycle in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday morning, according to authorities. The accident happened around 8:25 a.m. near 58th and Center streets, according to law enforcement. One person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to law...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Officials identify two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival

6 News shows how some businesses are finding creative ways to stay staffed. There's a nationwide study happening at UNMC looking for answers to what many call long-COVID. The College World Series is always a win for restaurant owners in downtown Omaha but this year they're struggling to stay staffed.
doniphanherald.com

Omaha pilot walks away from plane crash in Cass County

A 50-year-old pilot from Omaha walked away after his small plane crashed Sunday southwest of Plattsmouth. The pilot, Eric J. Stadjuhar, was found at a home near 84th Street and McKelvie Road after he called 911, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Stadjuhar, who was alone in the plane,...
CASS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Child critically injured after drowning incident Sunday evening

The Omaha Police Department said a 3-year old child was critically injured Sunday evening. Medics responded to a call for a drowning victim with CPR in progress around 5:55 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived the child was conscious and breathing. The mother of the child says there were several...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Omaha man arrested after multiple disturbances in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 31-year-old Omaha man is in custody after multiple incidents in northeast Nebraska on Friday. According to a press release, Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 200 block of Norfolk Avenue Friday night at 9:18 p.m. NPD had received reports of an intoxicated man who was initiating verbal arguments and refusing to leave the business.
NORFOLK, NE
doniphanherald.com

4 people injured in 2 shootings in Omaha

OMAHA — Police are investigating a pair of early morning shootings, including one that injured three people near a bar in Omaha's Old Market Saturday. Officers initially responded to a report of shots fired at Gate 10 just before 1 a.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department. Officers soon learned that a vehicle reportedly involved in the shooting was seen leaving the area.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Two Gretna teens die in collision on Interstate 29 near Percival, Iowa

Two teenagers from Gretna died Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 29 near Percival, Iowa. A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy both were pronounced dead at the scene, the Iowa State Patrol said. Investigators determined that a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, in which the teens were passengers, and...
GRETNA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue battling a house fire near Roper Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire and Rescue is battling a house fire just east of Roper Park this morning. People are being asked to avoid the area around Furnas Avenue and North 11th Street while crews finish working on the blaze. So far we know the house was...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha 15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in 2021 slaying

A 15-year-old Omaha boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a slaying that occurred just over a year ago. Nowa Kawunda is accused of fatally shooting Timothy Washington III at 2:20 a.m. June 16, 2021. Washington, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene near 39th Street and Ames Avenue.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

LPD finds missing 71-year-old man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police have found a missing 71-year-old man. Randolph Hamilton, the Missing Endangered Adult, has safely returned to his home. According to LPD, he found his own way there.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Crash lands two people in hospital, non-life threatening injuries

OMAHA, Neb. — At 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, dispatchers received a call reporting a crash at North 114th Ave. and West Maple Road. Omaha police say a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 was headed southbound on North 114th Ave., then turned west onto West Maple Road in front of a westbound 1997 Harley Davidson.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Fremont County Crash Claims 2 Lives

(Percival) Two people died, and three others suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Fremont County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:38 p.m. on northbound Interstate 29 near the 16-mile marker. Authorities say a 16-year-old juvenile female and a 14-year-old male from Gretna, Nebraska, died in the crash. Authorities said 20-year-old Garrett Grossman, 18-year-old Hannah Devitt, and a 15-year-old female from Omaha suffered injuries. Abel-1 airlifted Grossman, Audubon Lifenet transported the 15-year-old female, and Glenwood Rescue transported Hannah Devitt to UNMC.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA

