A Carter County man is dead following a multi vehicle crash on Highway 321 in Carter County Monday afternoon. 34 year old William Shane Adams of Butler, Tennessee was traveling north on 321 when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving crossed the center line and struck a 2007 GMC truck driven by a 31year old male driver from Elizabethton. The GMC then struck a third vehicle driven by a 51 year old Mountain City man. Adams’ Ford Ranger continued down the wrong lane and struck a 2007 Toyota Rav4 driven by a 47 year old Butler, Tennessee resident. The THP says Adam’s was not wearing a seatbelt, no other injuries were reported.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO