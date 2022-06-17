ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lawrence Spotted Hitting Up A Pilates Class In Rare Outing Since Giving Birth 4 Months Ago

By Kelby Vera
 4 days ago
Image Credit: MB / MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence looked fit and pretty while heading to a Pilates class in LA’s Century City neighborhood on Thursday, June 16. The Don’t Look Up actress was casual and cute during the rare public outing, which came a little over 4 months after the star welcomed a baby in late Feb.

J. Law wasn’t fussy during her outing, where she went with practical exercise attire. Ready to sweat, the star rocked black leggings and a loose, yellow vintage tee-shirt with the word “Master” written on it in red block letters. She had her hair twisted up into a messy bun and wore slide sandals which were easy to slip off once she got to the studio.

Jennifer Lawrence hit up an LA Pilates class on Jun. 16, 2022. She was dressed down, ready to exercise. (MB / MEGA)

Jennifer popped on a pink baseball hat and Y2K-chic oval sunglasses for a more low-profile look. Making sure she was plenty hydrated, the Kentucky native arrived equipped with a green juice and a giant canteen of water for the exercise session.

The Hunger Games star has been staying out of the spotlight since she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a child in Feb. They did enjoy a rare family outing in LA together on Jun. 13, 2022, where Jennifer, Cooke, and baby were seen at Eataly, a popular Italian food marketplace inside the Westfield Century City mall.

It was a rare sighting of the star, who has been staying out of the spotlight since she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a child in Feb. (MB / MEGA)

Though the couple has yet to share the baby’s name or gender, famous friend Ellen DeGeneres may have already let the cat out of the bag. While chatting with J. Law during one of the final episodes of her show, the comedian seemed to let slip that the Silver Linings Playbook star had welcomed a son. Ellen, who lives next to J.Law, said, “I do hear you sometimes talking to him and it’s really cute.” HollywoodLife reached out to reps for the actress but did not hear back.

Jennifer is adamant about keeping her family life private. In a Dec. 2021 interview, she explained why she was “nervous” to let the public into her world. “I haven’t spoken to the world in forever,” she told Vanity Fair. “And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect [my pregnancy]… I’m nervous for you. I’m nervous for me. I’m nervous for the readers.”

