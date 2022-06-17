ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Wyden Wants More Done To Address Water Issues In The West

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon’s senior Senator wants federal agencies to take a bigger step in improving the water situation in the west, amid ongoing drought. In Tuesday’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing in Washington D.C., Senator Ron Wyden used Oregon as an example of...

oregontoday.net

Commission adopts Coquille Tribe Agreement and 2023-25 Agency Request Budget, June 20

ODFW release – SALEM, Ore.— The Fish and Wildlife Commission today voted at its meeting in Salem to adopt a new Cooperative Management Agreement between the Coquille Indian Tribe and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). The agreement establishes a voluntary cooperative partnership between ODFW and the Tribe to collaborate, share resources and work as partners to develop and implement plans to protect, restore and enhance fish and wildlife populations and their habitat within a five county area of southwest Oregon (Coos, Curry, Douglas, Lane, and Jackson counties, including the associated nearshore marine areas), an area defined as the Tribe’s service area by the federal government. The agreement will enhance tribal sovereignty and give the tribe a stronger voice in protecting and enhancing fish, wildlife, and their habitats. It will also set up a framework under which Coquille tribal members will participate in subsistence and ceremonial harvest of fish and wildlife resources licensed and managed by the tribal government in partnership with ODFW and the Oregon State Police. Within those counties, enrolled members of the Coquille Indian Tribe will participate in hunting, fishing, shellfishing, and trapping licensed by the Coquille Indian Tribe. Annual harvest limits and areas for harvest by tribal members will be set by mutual consent between the Tribe and ODFW. In other business, the Commission: Approved 2023-25 Agency Request Budget: ODFW’s requested budget requests a number of new investments in water planning and flow restoration, habitat protection, fish research and restoration, fish passage, and other actions related to climate resiliency. The budget now goes to the Governor’s office for consideration. The Governor will submit a state budget for the Legislature to consider during the 2023 session. Adopted commercial coastal pelagic species (CPS) regulations: The Commission approved federal harvest specifications and management measures that continue closure of the directed Pacific sardine fishery for the next year due to depressed stock status while providing for very low harvest allowances in other fishing sectors across West Coast. They also made revisions to Oregon Administrative Rules to clarify purse seine net fishing gear allowed in the market squid fishery with practical net construction considerations.
SALEM, OR
oregontoday.net

New Head of Oregon Dept. of Forestry Urban Forestry Program, June 20

Oregon Dept. of Forestry release – Salem, Ore.—Oregon is experiencing increasingly extreme fire seasons with devastating impacts. Keeping fires small is critical to protecting Oregonians, their communities and the state’s natural resources from wildfire and mitigating those impacts. The sooner a new fire is spotted, the faster resources can be sent out to fight it. Cameras are a vital detection tool that help response agencies keep watch over millions of acres of forestland, as well as rural and urban communities. As with all technology, detection cameras are evolving. As new functionality and systems continue to emerge, a new committee was created by the Governor’s Office earlier this year to create a coordinated statewide approach to ensure that camera systems operated by the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO) are integrated, interoperable, and complementary. The Wildfire Detection Camera Interoperability Committee’s mission is to build relationships, increase wildfire detection camera interoperability and resilience, ensure cross jurisdictional/cross-governmental communications and cooperation, and identify and implement best practices across the all-risk emergency operations ecosystem. The array of ForestWatch cameras feed into multiple dedicated detection centers staffed by highly trained operators that have a proven track record of fire discovery. ALERTWildfire expands camera access to local first responders and provides situational awareness to the public. Joint planning is underway to further build out this network of cameras to complete a statewide infrastructure and to integrate the camera imagery of both platforms so that fire and emergency managers can have immediate situational awareness of fire events. Deployment of University of Oregon’s ALERTWildfire camera system, in conjunction with ODF’s ForestWatch system, will achieve a shared goal of reliable, transparent, and efficient monitoring and response for the sake of fire resiliency in Oregon. Committee members include: the Governor’s Office; Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF); Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO; Public Safety Agencies; Fire Agencies; Emergency Managers; United States Forest Service; Bureau of Land Management; Tribal Representation; Statewide Interoperability Coordinator. Senate Bill 762 (2021) funded an expansion of ODF’s ForestWatch camera system that currently covers ODF jurisdictions as well as neighboring federal partner and wildland-urban interface lands. OHAZ@UO operates the ALERTWildfire system in Oregon that currently covers additional federal, state, county, private, urban, wildland-urban interface and other jurisdictions.
OREGON STATE
thereflector.com

I-5 bridge project has Washington lawmakers feeling left out

The project to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River is set to hit a milestone next month with endorsements from key stakeholder groups, though legislators on the Washington side aren’t sure their priorities are being addressed in the project’s current form. During a meeting...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Leader of Effort to Create new State out of Part of Oregon now Supporting Effort to Move Idaho/Oregon Border

OREGON - The most recent leader of Oregon’s "State of Jefferson" movement, Bob Chard, has endorsed the "Greater Idaho" movement. According to organizers with the Greater Idaho movement, which seeks to move the border and make a number of Oregon counties part of Idaho, Chard said that the effort might have a better chance of success than movements that attempt to create an entirely new state out of a part of Oregon.
OREGON STATE
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
The Oregonian

Oregon’s minimum wage is going up July 1: Here’s what it will be in various parts of the state

When Oregon lawmakers mandated a series of minimum wage hikes back in 2016, they reached a compromise over just how high the new wages should be. The Legislature portioned the state into three categories and set three different wage scales loosely based on the cost of living in each region. That means employers in rural counties and smaller cities don’t have to pay their workers as much as those in the Portland metro area.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Forest collaboratives in Oregon that bring together various interests are working

In a recent opinion piece, Rob Klavins of Oregon Wild cites five different restoration projects as evidence that collaborative efforts across eastern Oregon are eroding environmental protections, decimating forests, and silencing environmental dissent as “extractive interests” take over collaborative groups. Klavins is not telling the truth about forests or collaborative groups. Klavins claims the Wallowa-Whitman […] The post Forest collaboratives in Oregon that bring together various interests are working appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON STATE HISTORIC PRESERVATION OFFICE ASKS “HOW DO WE RECOGNIZE AND PRESERVE WHAT MAKES OREGON SPECIAL?” IN SERIES OF VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETINGS AND ONLINE SURVEY

SALEM, Oregon – As part of its mission, the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) in partnership with the public and our partners creates a statewide historic preservation plan every five years to identify what is special about Oregon and how best to preserve it for future generations. The plan addresses identifying and preserving historic places, collections, and traditional practices, educating the public about the State’s history, and building support for the organizations that curate our state’s cultural legacy.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Invasive European Green Crabs Found In Washington Waters

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced late last week the deployment of emergency measures to control invasive European green crabs on the Washington Coast and at sites within the Salish Sea is well underway. This includes the implementation of an Incident Command System to facilitate statewide coordination between various agencies, tribes, and partners.
WASHINGTON STATE
Person
Ron Wyden
canbyfirst.com

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transfers Ownership of Willamette Falls Locks

The Willamette Locks Commission completed a transfer agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Willamette Falls Locks Authority earlier this month, averting the permanent closure of the Locks and restoring the possibilities for public use of the historic river transportation waterway. Senator Bill Kennemer, R-Oregon City, said in...
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Keizer-area Senate nominee’s sudden step down raises eyebrows

A state representative who couldn’t win her primary for Congress could get a second chance at elected office in a move unsettling Oregon Democratic party politics.  Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, who has represented Woodburn since 2017, came in seventh in a crowded Democratic primary for Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District last month. Her friend and […] The post Keizer-area Senate nominee’s sudden step down raises eyebrows appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
WOODBURN, OR
pnwag.net

DEQ Increases Fines Against The Port Of Morrow

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has revised the penalty against the Port of Morrow for additional violations involving overapplication of wastewater containing nitrogen to agricultural fields in the Lower Umatilla Basin, an area with longstanding groundwater contamination. Back in January, the DEQ issues the original penalty of $1.3 million....
MORROW COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Boating on Oregon’s Waterways — Plan, Pay Attention, Share

UNION COUNTY – (Release from Oregon Marine Board) There’s something magical and alluring about boats – and such a wide variety on the market. Regardless of what’s calling you to the water and the type of boat you’re in, be sure to plan ahead, pay attention and share the water so everyone can have a fun time.
#Water Resources#Water Shortages#Natural Resources#Bureau Of Reclamation#The Pnw Ag Network
KOIN 6 News

3 new Oregon counties recommended wearing indoor masks based on COVID-19 cases

A new CDC map on county-level community risks now recommends residents in three new Oregon counties to wear masks indoors based on the prevalence of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance, which was released online on Thursday evening, puts three new counties at high risk: Hood River County, Coos County and Curry County.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Get gun-control measure on the ballot

As pediatricians in leadership roles at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, Dr. Hoffman and Dr. Braner live their passion for taking care of children, including preventing kids from being injured or killed by guns. In their June 12 op-ed (“Opinion: Protect Oregon’s children and change our deadly status quo on guns,” they advocate for change because the status quo is not OK. As evidenced by the support of Lift Every Voice Oregon’s campaign to move Initiative Petition 17 to Oregon’s November ballot, voters across our state are also not OK with the status quo of our gun laws.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Stripe Rust Found In Idaho’s Magic Valley, Washington, Oregon

The University of Idaho confirmed late last week the detection of stripe rust in the southern portion of the state. The rust was found in breeding plots near Buhl. The breeding line was reportedly significantly infected, but isolated, meaning the infections were not widespread in the field. UI said most...
OREGON STATE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Simnasho was early headquarters for Warm Springs Indian Reservation

First Bureau of Indian Affairs school on reservation established in Simnasho but moved to Warm Springs Simnasho is an unincorporated community on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in Wasco County, Oregon. It is located near the intersection of Simnasho Road, Wapinitia Road and Simnasho-Hot Springs Road. It was the seat of the reservation government until the turn of the 19th Century when the headquarters was moved to the community of Warm Springs. In 1874, the first Bureau of Indian Affairs school on the reservation was established in Simnasho. However, the school was later moved to Warm Springs and became a...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/20 – Child Dies After Water Rescue In Eagle Point; Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Setting Pacific Pride Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
EAGLE POINT, OR
Post Register

Popular recreation land closed due to abuse

Endowment trust land at the East Fork of Rock Creek closed Wednesday because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland in Power County. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.

