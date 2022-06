INDIANAPOLIS — The 93rd Indiana State FFA Convention was held on Tuesday, June 14, through Thursday, June 16, in the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. The Warsaw FFA Chapter had members compete in a variety of numerous contests and were recognized for their outstanding performance in different competitions. In total, there were over 2,500 members, guests, and advisors in attendance from across the state of Indiana.

WARSAW, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO