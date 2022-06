Is this a harmless inside joke . . . or is it TASTELESS?. Some people aren’t happy about a tombstone at a cemetery in Iowa, which has a hidden message. It says: “Forever in our hearts . . . until we meet again . . . cherished memories . . . known as . . . our son, brother . . . father, papa, uncle . . . friend and cousin.” But the way the lines are set up, the first letter of each word down the left side spells out an expletive.

