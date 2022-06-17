ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

UFC on ESPN 37 predictions: Calvin Kattar or Josh Emmett in Austin?

By Matt Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The UFC returns to Texas this week with a potential featherweight barnburner at the top of the bill.

UFC on ESPN 37 takes place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, Calvin Kattar (23-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) takes on Josh Emmett (17-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) at featherweight. Kattar is a -250 favorite at Tipico Sportsbook, and he’s got a sizable 8-3 lead in the picks from our 11 of our editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers.

In the co-feature, Donald Cerrone (36-16 MMA, 23-13 UFC) takes on fellow longtime UFC standout Joe Lauzon (28-15 MMA, 15-12 UFC) at welterweight. Cerrone is a -175 favorite, but it’s Lauzon with a 7-4 picks lead.

Also on the main card, Kevin Holland (22-7 MMA, 9-4 UFC) meets Tim Means (32-12-1 MMA, 14-9 UFC) at welterweight. Holland is the biggest favorite on the main card at -320, but he has the slimmest possible edge in our picks at 6-5.

Joaquin Buckley (14-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC) takes on Albert Duraev (15-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC) in a middleweight bout. Duraev is a -250 favorite, but Buckley, like Lauzon, is bucking the betting trend with our staff members and has a 6-5 picks lead.

Damir Ismagulov (23-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) is a -175 favorite in his lightweight bout against Guram Kutateladze (12-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), and he’s got the biggest blowout on the main card from our pickers at 12-1.

And to open the main card, Julian Marquez (9-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) takes on Gregory Rodrigues (11-4 MMA, 2-1 UFC) at middleweight. Rodrigues is a -180 favorite at the betting window, but Marquez has a 6-5 lead in the picks from our staff members.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Kattar (72 percent), Cerrone (57 percent), Holland (81 percent), Buckley (55 percent), Ismagulov (74 percent) and Marquez (63 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

