ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zach Allen needed 'a lot of tape and a lot of Toradol' to finish season

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jvIL_0gEGW7tB00

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen played in a career-high 15 games in 2021. Injuries have been his biggest obstacle in the NFL thus far in his NFL career as he enters his fourth season.

However, no one can really question his toughness. The only two games he missed last season were when he was out with COVID-19.

He played through a severe ankle injury over the final month of the season, eventually having surgery after the Cardinals’ playoff loss.

He had been dealing with pain in his ankle but finally had it looked at after the Cardinals played the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas night.

“We finally did the MRI and we saw what it actually was,” he said after the final practice of mandatory minicamp. “We knew surgery was an option but we were able to play through it.”

He played in the final two games of the regular season and the Cardinals’ playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, playing 42, 55 and 43 snaps over those three games. His 55 snaps in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks were 95% of the team’s defensive snaps.

“Luckily, there’s a lot of tape and a lot of Toradol out there so we were able to make it work and kind of keep it together,” he said.

Just how bad was his injury?

“I literally had no ligaments in my ankle,” he said. “My tibia was basically floating so tape was the only thing keeping it together.”

He had some hardware put in his ankle and has had no setbacks in his recovery. He has begun to do positional drills and is ahead of schedule and said that he feels better this year in the offseason than he did the previous two years.

Allen finished the season with 48 tackles, four sacks, five tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, an interception, four pass breakups and three fumble recoveries, one he returned for a touchdown in Week 18 on his bad ankle.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL writer suggests Dolphins should trade DB

The Miami Dolphins have made a number of impactful moves this offseason that have put their roster in a great place to be competitive for the 2022 season and beyond. However, Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton suggests that the Dolphins should make one more, sending defensive back Eric Rowe to the Tennessee Titans. In return, Wharton believes Miami could receive a fifth-round pick.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman discusses differences he's seen in QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens held mandatory minicamp in Owings Mills last week from Tuesday through Thursday. It was a chance to what progress the players had made from doing their own workouts in the offseason. On the offensive side of the ball, Baltimore will be looking to bounce back from a year where they struggled at times due to a number of different reasons, including injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BR suggests Titans trade OLB Bud Dupree to Bears

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree had a disappointing first season in Nashville, but is it time for the Titans to part ways with him already?. According to Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton, they should. Wharton drew up a trade scenario for each team ahead of training camp and suggested the Titans deal Dupree and a 2023 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Now this is a wild Saquon Barkley trade proposal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley seems to be on track to start another season with the team that drafted him, but that hasn’t slowed anyone down from coming up with some wildly imaginative trade scenarios to stir the pot in the trade conversations. Barkley has been thrown into a trade proposal that likely has no ground to stand one realistically, but it still has some people talking. Bleacher Report contributor Ian Wharton played fantasy general manager by coming up with one trade each NFL team should offer leading up to the start of training camps. In that list was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Best photos of Rob Gronkowski's time with the Bucs

Rob Gronkowski came out of his first brief retirement to reunite with Tom Brady, hoping to make some more championship magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did just that, helping Brady lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory in their first season, adding even more records to both of their first-ballot Hall of Fame cases. The last two seasons were the most successful two-year stretch in Bucs history, and Gronk was a big reason for that.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Positions the Cardinals should address before training camp

The Arizona Cardinals are off for the summer until training camp. They completed their offseason program and have had the opportunity to see all the players on the roster. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said last week that he isn’t thinking much about the final 53-man roster, but that he was more concerned with evaluating the different position groups and seeing where they need to add reinforcements before camp next month.
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Herm Edwards: DJ Davidson can be a 'disrupter' for Giants

The New York Giants selected Arizona State defensive lineman DJ Davidson with the 147th overall pick in the fifth round of this year’s NFL draft. Davidson was in good hands out in Tempe with former Giants captain Antonio Pierce as his defensive coordinator and former NFL player and head coach Herm Edwards as the head coach.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Tomlin on Raheem Morris: Best coach I know who doesn't have a head coaching job

Raheem Morris seemed destined to become a head coach this year after a terrific first season with the Rams, ending in a Super Bowl victory. He led a defense that allowed just 75 points in four playoff games, an average of less than 20 points per game – and that was against the Cardinals, Bucs, 49ers and Bengals, all of which ranked in the top-13 in points scored last season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy