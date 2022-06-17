ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 96

Minnesota Businessman Sent to Prison For COVID Program Fraud

By Andy Brownell
Power 96
Power 96
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to nearly 7 years in federal prison for ripping off the government's COVID Paycheck Protection Program. 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer was the owner of a construction firm in Brooklyn Park that had been ordered by...

power96radio.com

Comments / 1

Related
wiproud.com

Illinois man sentenced for scheming Wisconsin hospital out of $2+ million

(WFRV) – A man from Illinois and an executive at Mercyhealth were sentenced to prison for their role in a kickback scheme that took over $2 million. According to officials, 48-year-old Ryan Weckerly was sentenced to prison for wire fraud and aiding in the preparation of a false tax return. He was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, followed by six months of home confinement and two and a half years of supervised release.
ILLINOIS STATE
Power 96

Former Twin Cities City Councilmember Admits to Felony Charge

Robbinsdale, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man who recently resigned from the Robbinsdale City Council has entered guilty pleas to a felony and two gross misdemeanor charges. 38-year-old Tyler Kline admitted to the felony count of fleeing police along with two DWI charges during a hearing today in Hennepin County Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced in August.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Prison#Covid#Money Laundering#Ppp#Office For#Sports Themed Airbnb
Bring Me The News

Expired tabs lead to arrest of murder suspect in Hopkins

A routine traffic stop in Hopkins wound up catching an accused killer. According to Hopkins police, an officer pulled over a driver on June 3 for expired license plate tabs. The driver attempted to give a fake name, but was ultimately identified as 24-year-old Leontawan Holt, who was arrested at the scene and booked into jail for a parole violation.
HOPKINS, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota Supreme Court says Frey has ‘clear legal duty’ to hire more Minneapolis cops

As KMSP-TV says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court has ordered Minneapolis to immediately hire more police officers or prove why it can’t. The city charter gives Mayor Jacob Frey a ‘clear legal duty’ to maintain at least 731 officers in the Minneapolis Police Department, justices wrote in their Monday afternoon order. They returned the case to a Hennepin County judge to handle the details and set a date for the city to provide evidence of its staffing efforts. In keeping with the court’s usual practice, only Chief Justice Lorie Gildea signed the order. The court does not release how the other six justices came down.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville restaurant owners charged with tax crimes

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
LAKEVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Argument over money after smoking crack leads to stabbing in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An argument over money between a group smoking crack led to one being stabbed and another charged with second-degree murder in St. Paul. At around 5:30 p.m. on June 13, the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in an apartment at 135 Winnipeg Ave. in St. Paul, a criminal complaint states. Upon arrival, officers located a victim, Christopher S. Pryor, 41, of Minneapolis, on his back and bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Man who took selfie inside U.S. Capitol during riots facing charges

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Department of Justice says another Minnesotan is facing charges in connection with the January 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection. Officials say Frank Bratjan Junior is charged with four criminal counts related to entering, protesting, and remaining in a restricted building, as well as disorderly conduct. Bratjan is a postal worker from Eagan and allegedly took a selfie after breaking into the Capitol and texted it to his mother. Several tips were submitted to the DOJ about Bratjan's alleged involvement in the unrest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

No COVID-19 'hero pay' upsets Minnesota child care providers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Child care providers across Minnesota are upset that they're not eligible for the state's COVID-19 "hero pay" program.Gov. Tim Walz signed the program into law in April. It enables people who were employed for at least 120 hours in at least one front-line sector job outside their homes between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021 to apply for state-funded bonuses. State officials have estimated about 667,000 workers will receive about $750 each.But the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Sunday that about 6,450 child care providers who operate out of their homes are likely ineligible if they are...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 ex-frat members indicted in hazing that left Eden Prairie student blind

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Two former members of a University of Missouri fraternity have been indicted for a hazing incident that left another student blind and unable to walk or communicate after drinking a liter of vodka in October.The Columbia Missourian reports that a Boone County grand jury on Friday indicted former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members Ryan Delanty and Thomas Shultz, both of St. Louis County, in the hazing of 19-year-old Daniel Santulli of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.Both are charged with felony hazing and misdemeanors of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.Shultz also faces a felony for tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Historic substance recovery center in Minneapolis faces closure as funding fades

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's one of the oldest treatment centers in the world - and the Minneapolis AA house could have to close - unless something changes fast. The timing couldn't be worse. Substance abuse and overdoses skyrocketed during the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control.It's a piece of recovery history, and these days it's a piece of work, as part of the 1887 building is crumbling.  This Minneapolis Alano AA Club is a place for people to go to meetings and keep themselves busy and sober in the evenings. It was a game changer for Emily Krasnenkova, who struggled with alcohol...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities man gets nearly 7 years for Paycheck Protection Program fraud

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man was sentenced Thursday to nearly seven years in prison for a COVID-19 relief scheme that defrauded the Paycheck Protection Program for more than $840,000. The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota says that 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 81 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Brenizer pleaded guilty in January to single counts of wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft. According to federal investigators, Brenizer was the owner of a failed Brooklyn Park construction business, True-Cut Construction LLC, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.However,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy