Over the past few years, the names Pop and Nan have become famous not just here in East Texas but across the country and world thanks to the videos on the Pop Watch social media channels. Years ago, their grandson Jason began recording, editing, and posting these funny and fun videos of his grandfather (Joe Mack Roy) and the outings they would take. Over the years we’ve been introduced to Nan who is married to Pop and others within the Roy family, and recently it was my pleasure to stop by and meet the Longview celebrities.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO