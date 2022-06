Try this 10 minute core workout for 6 pack abs from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you have been looking for a 10 min ab workout that you can follow along with and get 6 pack abs without needing equipment, then this is the routine for you. With just 8 ab exercises and some room on the floor of your living room you can start to sculpt six pack abs with this one easy to follow ab workout.”

