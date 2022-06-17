ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Former popular Lincoln radio host to return to air waves

By Brandon Aksamit
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN - A long-time Lincoln morning show host is returning to radio. Matt Rydberg, known as personality Matt McKay, will be joining Beth Swihart to co-host the new morning show on the Christian station TiM FM. Rydberg was the morning show host for...

Adam Nesbitt
3d ago

missed him. his positive energy was always welcomed early mornings. big party show is good but often gets a little crass. the new kfrx hosts have gotten better but they are often too boring and just don't hit right. will be nice to hear McKay again.

