The British Grand Prix at Silverstone is next on the F1 calendar, with Max Verstappen brimming with confidence after edging out Carlos Sainz to take victory at the Canadian Grand Prix and further extend his championship lead. With Formula One returning to Montreal for the first time in three years, it was the Red Bull of Verstappen which took the chequered flag to move 46 points clear at the top of the standings. Sainz was fast in the closing stages following a period behind the safety car but could not find a way past Verstappen and had to settle...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO