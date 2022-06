Mike Tyson’s days as a competitive boxer are long behind him, and it appears he’s also moved on from his brief foray into the niche sport of fighting on airplanes. The 55-year-old former heavyweight boxing champion made headlines in April after video footage emerged of him apparently throwing punches at a fellow passenger during a commercial flight. “Iron Mike” ended up not facing any charges and has since spoken about the incident and said that it “never should have happened.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO