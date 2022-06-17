ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, MD

Woodlawn House: A New Chapter

By Abigail Croll, Julia Ross
Smithonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodlawn House overlooks rolling farmland on the research center’s 2,650-acre campus in Edgewater, Md., near the Chesapeake Bay. It has many stories to tell—about American history and how humans impact the land over time—but, until this summer, few of those stories had been presented to the general...

www.smithsonianmag.com

chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: Park Spotlight on Waterworks Park

Waterworks Park is a hidden gem in Annapolis, featuring miles upon miles of trails for hiking and biking through the woods, picnic spots, and three fishing ponds. Parking: Free Housley Rd. (Permit req. Rt. 450) Pets: No. The main entrance to the park is on Route 450, but to park...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
whatsupmag.com

2701 Willow Hill Road

2701 Willow Hill Rd | Annapolis, MD 21403 | Offered at $10,000,000. Standing proudly on the banks of Annapolis’s South River, this classic shingle-style residence provides the ideal setting to enjoy the Annapolis waterfront lifestyle. It’s evident that no expense was spared with this stunning home – Purple Cherry Architects was both the architect and interior designer and the builder was GYC Group. Curated with the finest materials and finishes, this trophy home is in a league of its own. The awe inspiring architectural features create the quintessential look and feel of the perfect Annapolis waterfront retreat. Prominently situated on 2+ acres, this glorious site offers abundant privacy and 185' of premium South River water frontage which flows directly out to the Chesapeake Bay. Savor the sunsets as they melt into the river from this prime western facing vista.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Crumbl Cookies, the TikTok-famous gourmet cookie company, opening its first location in Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, MD— Something sweet is coming to southern Maryland! Crumbl Cookies, the famous gourmet cookie company, is set to serve customers its weekly rotating menu and iconic pink box in California Maryland. The California Crumbl grand opening is expected to take place on Friday, June 24 at 8am, at 45000 St. Andrews Church Road, Suite […]
CALIFORNIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rehabilitation Company Moves From Harbor East To White Marsh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County. Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.  Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility. “This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
BALTIMORE, MD
proptalk.com

The Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay Ship Watchers

Baltimore native Mike Singer liked to take pictures of ships on the Chesapeake from his 26-foot Regal cabin cruiser and post them to a Facebook group he started called Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay Ship Watchers. Back then, in August 2017, the group had a dozen members. Today it has 9800!
BALTIMORE, MD
attractionmag.com

Bridge Controversy Confronts Kent Island

Do we even need a new bridge? If so, where should it go? Who should pay to build and maintain it? Who really benefits? Could a resolution be reached that would eliminate future bridge disputes? These questions were at the heart of a dispute between Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties almost 150 years ago.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Where to Eat Crabs in Baltimore, Maryland

Maryland is famous for its Blue Crabs, and every summer, people come from near and far to enjoy them. Fortunately for people living in Baltimore, they don't have to travel very far to enjoy a feast of steamed blue crabs covered in Old Bay seasoning. Here are just a few of the places to eat crabs in Baltimore, Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

20 Acres of Crown Farm Were Sold for $28 Million Approximately 10 Years Ago, Launching the Development of “Downtown Crown”

20 acres of Gaithersburg’s Crown Farm was sold to JBG Rosenfeld Retail and the Bozzuto Group for $28 million nearly 10 years ago, in July of 2012. According to documents from what was then Crown Farm Community, this purchase included approximately 11 percent of Crown Farm’s 180 acres, for the development of Downtown Crown, “a mixed-use project slated to include a Harris Teeter-anchored retail center and nearly 540 apartments.” JBG Rosenfeld Retail purchased the property to build 260,000 square feet of retail. The Bozzuto Group purchased the multifamily development rights to build 538 apartments above the retail.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Smithonian

National Portrait Gallery Presents “I Dream a World: Selections From Brian Lanker’s Portraits of Remarkable Black Women”

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery will present an exhibition of portraits by the late Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Brian Lanker. “I Dream a World: Selections from Brian Lanker’s Portraits of Remarkable Black Women” celebrates the first exhibition of photographs from the “I Dream a World” project to be shown in Washington, D.C., in over 30 years. Installed in two parts, the full exhibition will feature more than 25 of the 75 photographs from Lanker’s series recently acquired by the museum. On view will be likenesses of women who transformed the arts, activism, literature and politics. Part I of the Portrait Gallery’s exhibition will be on view from July 8 through Jan. 29, 2023, and Part II will be on view from Feb. 10, 2023, through Sept. 10, 2023. “I Dream a World” is co-curated by Ann M. Shumard, senior curator of photographs, and Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw, former senior historian and director of history, research and scholarly programs for the museum.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (June 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Hiker Falls Down Embankment Near Railroad Tracks In Montgomery County (VIDEO)

A hiker had to be rescued in Maryland after falling down a slippery slope and injuring himself near a remote Maryland railroad bridge. First responders in Montgomery County were dispatched at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 to the CSX Railroad tracks between Waring Station and Great Seneca Street, where there was a report of a hiker who had fallen near Railroad Bridge in Germantown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Annapolis Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Maryland. Lewnes' Steakhouse in Annapolis was named the best steakhouse in Maryland by Eat This Not That's list. This steakhouse was originally founded by Greek Immigrant Sam...
rockvillenights.com

Chase Bank property for sale in Rockville before the bank has even opened

The property that will soon house a Chase Bank branch at 460 Hungerford Drive in Rockville is now on the market for sale. After a controversial debate over the historical significance of a retail building on the site, including the trashing of a highly-respected prominent architect who designed it, Chase Bank finally received approval to demolish it and build a branch there. The current property sale would give the prospective buyer fee-simple ownership of the land, while Chase pays for maintenance, taxes and other costs. However, to see the sale price and terms, you must sign a non-disclosure agreement first.
ROCKVILLE, MD

