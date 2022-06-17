Woodlawn House: A New Chapter

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery will present an exhibition of portraits by the late Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Brian Lanker. “I Dream a World: Selections from Brian Lanker’s Portraits of Remarkable Black Women” celebrates the first exhibition of photographs from the “I Dream a World” project to be shown in Washington, D.C., in over 30 years. Installed in two parts, the full exhibition will feature more than 25 of the 75 photographs from Lanker’s series recently acquired by the museum. On view will be likenesses of women who transformed the arts, activism, literature and politics. Part I of the Portrait Gallery’s exhibition will be on view from July 8 through Jan. 29, 2023, and Part II will be on view from Feb. 10, 2023, through Sept. 10, 2023. “I Dream a World” is co-curated by Ann M. Shumard, senior curator of photographs, and Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw, former senior historian and director of history, research and scholarly programs for the museum.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 HOURS AGO