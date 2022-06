Bradley Beal has apparently made a decision on his future with the Washington Wizards, but he isn’t ready to reveal it just yet. In an interview published Saturday with Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Beal said that his mind was made up as far as his playing future is concerned. Beal opted not to provide further details, however, saying that “it would be improper to discuss any potential future contract” while he’s finishing out his current one.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO