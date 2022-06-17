ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Minnesota Businessman Sent to Prison For COVID Program Fraud

By Andy Brownell
KDHL AM 920
 4 days ago
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to nearly 7 years in federal prison for ripping off the government's COVID Paycheck Protection Program. 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer was the owner of a construction firm in Brooklyn Park that had been ordered by...

