MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (June 20, 2022) – Three Murfreesboro Police Department officers receive the Jerry Anderson Hero Award for helping to save the life of a baby. The latest episode of ‘Behind The Badge’ with Public Information Officer Larry Flowers also features honoring fallen officers as part of National Police Memorial Week, and Teens Citizens Police Academy students getting a behind the scenes look and inner-workings of the police department.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO