Sidney, OH

Pick 4 golf winners named

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 5 days ago

SIDNEY — Hot golf! Shelby Oaks Ladies League kept the water flowing and the golf balls rolling Wednesday morning. The Game of the...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

——- A special train passed through there last evening on the C.H.&D. railroad, carrying the Cincinnati delegation to the Republican state convention in Toledo. The record made by the train beats all previous records in running time between the two cities. The distance was covered in four hours and 55 minutes, with 10 stops made. The average time was 41 miles per hour.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Ohio State Lima dean’s list

LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima announces its spring semester 2022 dean’s list, which includes students who have achieved top grades for their work from 22 Ohio counties. Criteria for the dean’s list varies by college. It is usually based on the GPA for that specific...
LIMA, OH
Sidney, OH
Ohio Sports
Sidney, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Civic Band hosts Swing Era Big Band

SIDNEY — TThe Sidney Civic Band hosts popular local big band, Swing Era, in the second of six concerts on Friday, June 24, at 7 p.m. on courtsquare. The theme for the evening will be Big Band, Swing And Romance. The band will feature local vocalist MaKenna Russell on...
SIDNEY, OH
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Lincoln Memorial University dean’s list

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Morgan Heitkamp, of Versailles, Ohio, was recognized for high academic performance during the spring semester at Lincoln Memorial University and was placed on spring 2022 dean’s list. Heitkamp was one of over 500 students recognized. To be placed on the dean’s list, the student must...
VERSAILLES, OH
Sidney Daily News

Uniting a community of cyclists

SIDNEY — The heatwave ebbed away over the weekend, just in time for cyclists to ride into Sidney for the Great Ohio Bicycling Adventure. “When you talk to the riders, they are just all excited and tickled to be back. Everybody’s really excited, and we’re concentrated on providing a good experience for the riders that show,” GOBA Chairman Jeff Stephens said. “The host towns are just fantastic and they’ve put together a great set of activities and attractions, and local volunteer groups and small organizations are coming forward. All the surrounding small towns we go through are hosting lunch stops, so everybody is just back to normal and excited to have our riders here, and our riders are excited to have a more normal experience.”
SIDNEY, OH
#Golf Balls
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Sara Chamberlin, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Rebecca Y. Diomande, 34, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Celebrating 65 years of memories

FORT LORAMIE — Memories of years gone by were shared when 13 members of the Anna High School Class of 1957 gathered for their 65th class reunion at Morrie’s Landing in Fort Loramie on June 7. When the class started school, they were in three buildings, Anna, McCartyville...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
dayton.com

Lumpia Queen to open first brick-and-mortar in Dayton food hall

The Lumpia Queen is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first food hall, this summer. Owners Catherine and Damon Roberts said they are looking forward to introducing three classic Philippine dishes to the West Dayton area. After getting married in 2017 and moving...
Sidney Daily News

Reader comments on recent article

This is in response to item 6-16 about Ben Wilson having cancer at “29.” I was 69 in Oct. 2007 when I had cancer in my right tonsil. I had to go to James in Columbus for surgery, then in March 2008 I had 18 inches of my colon removed, several years later I’ve had three bladder tumors removed. I didn’t have any fund raising events to help me. I did have insurance. There are a lot of children that have cancer also. I hope Ben does well. I too had three daughters born in 1955, 1957, 1958. I’m still alive at 84.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

International Harvester enthusiasts to gather for collectors show

Fans and collectors of products created by an organization that includes one of Springfield’s largest employers are traveling here from all over the country and as far as New Zealand to celebrate and share their collections of all things International Harvester. The 33rd annual Red Power Round Up will...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

77-ton Army tank gets new home in Sidney

SIDNEY — The United States Army moved a tank Tuesday afternoon from its former location at the VFW in Sidney to the Shelby County Veterans Center a few miles away. The 77-ton tank dates back to the early 1960′s and was used in the Vietnam War. The tank...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Tawawa Park 5th Annual Cruise-In set

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society will host the fifth Annual Tawawa Park Cruise-In on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Committee chairs Chris and Dianne Wooddell have been working all year long inviting car enthusiasts from all over the state of Ohio to come and enjoy the beauty of Tawawa Park. This year the gates will open at 10 a.m. and the car show will run from noon until 4 p.m. The park offers plenty of shady parking and a playground for the children. Food and cold drinks will be available throughout the event.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Bar to be ‘heart’ of new food hall opening soon in Dayton

Dayton’s first food hall is nearing completion in the historic Wright-Dunbar District and a bar will be the centerpiece connecting all six independent businesses. “Having a food hall with food is normal. Having a centralized bar that you can order at the same time as your food is very unique,” said Cheryl Dillin, chief brand officer with Dillin Corp. “We’re excited about that.”
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney BOE hires principals, assistant principal

SIDNEY — Preparation for the 2022-23 school year is underway as the Sidney City Schools Board of Education hired principals and assistant principals during Monday’s meeting. Christopher Lucius was hired as Sidney Middle School assistant principal effective Aug. 1, 2022. He received a two-year contract and will be...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Big trucks are cool

Amie Rainer, 7, of Sidney, daughter of Tim and Emma Rainer, pretends to operate a large boom truck at Ferguson Construction’s Touch-a-Truck event held Saturday, June 18. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Shelby County Relay for Life.
SIDNEY, OH

