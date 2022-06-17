Car Runs Into Building

A man is arrested for an alleged drive-by shooting that occurred in Bartlesville. According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, the incident occurred in the 400 Block of Wyandotte Avenue around 9:30 on Sunday evening. Hastings says a preliminary investigation revealed the shooter was in a car which had pulled in front of the house and fired several rounds from a rifle into the home and a storage shed. He says a man in the home was shot in the leg.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO