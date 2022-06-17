ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

For These Black Creatives, Juneteenth Is About Nurturing Community—And Plants

By Raven McMillan
domino
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s checkered past has created a tense association between Black folks and agriculture. Visual artist Derrick Beasley, DJ Matthew Green, and Chaz and Dominique Dawson, the cofounders of Noir Plant Club, are out to heal that relationship. Together, they make up the Greenhouse Studio Collective. In honor of Juneteenth (the holiday...

www.domino.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mic

The unrealized power of Juneteenth

When Walmart released its Juneteenth ice cream, the outrage was immediate. Not only was it the exact same flavor combo as Black woman-owned Creamalicious's red velvet and cheesecake ice cream, but it also represented the bald commodification of the holiday's spirit. Walmart eventually issued an apology and removed the product from its shelves.
TEXAS STATE
domino

Even the Open Kitchen Shelving in This Textile Designer’s Home Is Patterned

Pink features heavily in pattern designer Molly Mahon’s English country cottage, and she certainly has rose-tinted glasses on when remembering how she, her husband, and their three children—the youngest just a baby—literally camped out in a couple of tents in the garden for eight months while their home was being renovated. “It made life so pared back and simple,” she recalls. It also meant she could oversee everything. The work involved moving the property’s staircase to improve the flow downstairs and digging down into the ground to give her 6-foot-4 husband enough headroom. Mahon doesn’t regret making the house more functional for her family of five, but she’s glad the camping part is behind them. “I wouldn’t do it now,” she says with a laugh.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Diane Keaton Says “There’s Nothing Like” This Dramatic Exterior Color Combo

While there has been some debate as to whether black or white is the hands-down best color to paint your home’s exterior, Diane Keaton has a better idea: Combine the two. Earlier this month, the actor took to her Instagram feed to share a look inside her big book of houses—no, really, she has a binderful of architecture photographs she has taken over the years. And despite most of the pages being shot on colorless film, Keaton still reminds viewers that “there’s nothing like black and white put together.” We agree. Feeling inspired by her declaration, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite ways to make the high-contrast pairing work—starting with a two-tone take on Long Island.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Plant#Photography#Noir Plant Club#Greenhouse Studio
domino

Covered in Mirrors, This Home’s Structural Column Is a Statement, Not a Hindrance

When Elina Mussakulova proposed to her clients, Erzhan and Nazym, that they should clad one of the structural columns in their Almaty, Kazakhstan, apartment in mirrors, they initially shut her down. “Nazym didn’t want her home to look like a Kazakh restaurant,” says Mussakulova, cofounder of Sdelaemremont.kz Interior Bureau. People in Kazakhstan love organizing big events for birthdays, weddings—you name it—so there happen to be a lot of large restaurants with load-bearing columns…and 99 percent of the time those pillars are covered with mirrors, Mussakulova reveals. But in her eyes, “mirrors are the best way to merge objects into the interior,” she explains. After much convincing, the clients gave her the green light. In an effort to make the column as un-restaurant-y as possible, the designer swathed it in strips of long, rectangular reflective panels to make it look more like a sculpture, less like an eyesore.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

The DIY Wall Panels in This Toddler’s Room Are Movable and Reversible and Remind Us of Rainbows

When photographer Alpha Smoot and her husband, Zach, bought their townhome in the Bronx in 2020, the first order of business was to create a blank canvas. “The entire upstairs was electric blue and the whole first floor was yellow,” says Smoot, laughing. “We had to use special color-block paint to go over the blue because it was so intense.” Since it was the early days of the pandemic and easiest to buy five-gallon buckets of white paint, they opted for neutral walls throughout. But returning their home to a simpler state made Smoot crave color—even if she was hesitant to embrace saturated surfaces again anytime soon, especially in her now 3-year-old son Harlow’s room.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy