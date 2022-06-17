ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Businessman Sent to Prison For COVID Program Fraud

By Andy Brownell
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to nearly 7 years in federal prison for ripping off the government's COVID Paycheck Protection Program. 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer was the owner of a construction firm in Brooklyn Park that had been ordered by...

kfilradio.com

Comments / 4

Related
KFIL Radio

Former Twin Cities City Councilmember Admits to Felony Charge

Robbinsdale, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man who recently resigned from the Robbinsdale City Council has entered guilty pleas to a felony and two gross misdemeanor charges. 38-year-old Tyler Kline admitted to the felony count of fleeing police along with two DWI charges during a hearing today in Hennepin County Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced in August.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville restaurant owners charged with tax crimes

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
LAKEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Expired tabs lead to arrest of murder suspect in Hopkins

A routine traffic stop in Hopkins wound up catching an accused killer. According to Hopkins police, an officer pulled over a driver on June 3 for expired license plate tabs. The driver attempted to give a fake name, but was ultimately identified as 24-year-old Leontawan Holt, who was arrested at the scene and booked into jail for a parole violation.
HOPKINS, MN
CBS Minnesota

No COVID-19 'hero pay' upsets Minnesota child care providers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Child care providers across Minnesota are upset that they're not eligible for the state's COVID-19 "hero pay" program.Gov. Tim Walz signed the program into law in April. It enables people who were employed for at least 120 hours in at least one front-line sector job outside their homes between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021 to apply for state-funded bonuses. State officials have estimated about 667,000 workers will receive about $750 each.But the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Sunday that about 6,450 child care providers who operate out of their homes are likely ineligible if they are...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Prison#Covid#Money Laundering#Ppp#Office For#Sports Themed Airbnb
MinnPost

Walz tries to revive idea of sending $2,000 checks to Minnesota families

For WCCO-TV, Esme Murphy reports, “Gov. Tim Walz is reviving and doubling down on his Walz checks proposal, saying he now wants to give families back $2,000 and individuals back $1,000 from the record surplus. This comes after talks for a deal with the GOP collapsed late last week. ‘It would be a 15-minute special session, a one-page bill … It’s about $2,000 a family,’ the governor said. ‘The biggest thing we can do to improve the quality of life of Minnesotans right now is to put the money back in their hands.’’
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend

(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died. Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

CDC predicts another COVID-19 surge on the way to Minnesota

(Eagan, MN) -- It looks like another COVID surge could be on its way. The C-D-C is predicting that 42 states will see a rise in hospital patients over the next two weeks, including Minnesota and Wisconsin. Doctor Mark Steffen, chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota, says vaccinations are key as hospitalizations and deaths “continue to be suppressed” even when case numbers rise. Steffen also encourages you to monitor your county case map on the State Department of Health’s website, which can be found at health-dot-state-dot-m-n-dot-u-s.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities man gets nearly 7 years for Paycheck Protection Program fraud

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man was sentenced Thursday to nearly seven years in prison for a COVID-19 relief scheme that defrauded the Paycheck Protection Program for more than $840,000. The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota says that 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 81 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Brenizer pleaded guilty in January to single counts of wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft. According to federal investigators, Brenizer was the owner of a failed Brooklyn Park construction business, True-Cut Construction LLC, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.However,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WDIO-TV

Minneapolis-area house-flipper pleads guilty to fraud

A woman who ran a house-flipping business in the Minneapolis area has pleaded guilty to defrauding real estate investors out of more than $3 million. Suzanne Griffiths is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Authorities say she frequently made material misrepresentations about the...
CBS Minnesota

Suspect charged in fatal gas station shooting after turning self in

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 23-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in a fatal gas station shooting after he turned himself in to authorities.Felony charges were filed against Daniel James Hart in Hennepin County in the June 9 incident.Plymouth police were called to the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North shortly before 8:30 p.m. that day. There they found the victim, 28-year-old Marlon Pompey of Maple Grove. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Hart had last been seen leaving the scene of the shooting and heading south on Highway 169. Police sought the public's help locating him.Hart has multiple prior convictions for weapons offenses and violent crimes, the complaint says. He was prohibited from possessing any firearms as a result of those prior crimes.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Eagan post office worker charged in connection to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

MINNEAPOLIS  - A Minnesota man who works at a post office in Eagan has been charged in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr. has been federally charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct at a Capitol building, and parading and demonstrating in a Capitol building. FBI Minneapolis was tipped off in January of 2022 about Bratjan's presence at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection, an affidavit says. The tipster said Bratjan, who had been living with his father near Syracuse, New York, took a...
EAGAN, MN
boreal.org

A Summer on the Northeastern Minnesota Justice Bus

Second-year law student Hannah Holmberg has been selected by Equal Justice Worksto participate in its 2022 Rural Summer Legal Corps Fellowship program. She is one of just 40 law students from across the country to be chosen for this competitive program, which allows law students to explore their passion for public interest work and gain valuable legal experience.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Semi's blown tire causes fatal crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Corrections Officer and Inmate Charged in Meth Distribution Case

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A corrections officer and an inmate have been charged for their roles in distributing methamphetamine within the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater. Prosecutors say that 24-year-old Faith Gratz, a Stillwater corrections officer, and 34-year-old Axel Kramer, an inmate currently serving a 288-month sentence for second-degree murder,...
STILLWATER, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy