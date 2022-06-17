ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Businessman Sent to Prison For COVID Program Fraud

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to nearly 7 years in federal prison for ripping off the government's COVID Paycheck Protection Program. 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer was the owner of a construction firm in Brooklyn Park that had been ordered by...

krwc1360.com

County Attorney, Juror React to Ulrich Sentencing

Gregory Ulrich, the Buffalo man convicted for his deadly attack on the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo in early 2021 was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. You’ll remember that on June 2nd, the jury found the 68-year-old Ulrich guilty on all 11 counts...
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville restaurant owners charged with tax crimes

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
LAKEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Expired tabs lead to arrest of murder suspect in Hopkins

A routine traffic stop in Hopkins wound up catching an accused killer. According to Hopkins police, an officer pulled over a driver on June 3 for expired license plate tabs. The driver attempted to give a fake name, but was ultimately identified as 24-year-old Leontawan Holt, who was arrested at the scene and booked into jail for a parole violation.
HOPKINS, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Argument over money after smoking crack leads to stabbing in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An argument over money between a group smoking crack led to one being stabbed and another charged with second-degree murder in St. Paul. At around 5:30 p.m. on June 13, the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in an apartment at 135 Winnipeg Ave. in St. Paul, a criminal complaint states. Upon arrival, officers located a victim, Christopher S. Pryor, 41, of Minneapolis, on his back and bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
knuj.net

NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Walz tries to revive idea of sending $2,000 checks to Minnesota families

For WCCO-TV, Esme Murphy reports, “Gov. Tim Walz is reviving and doubling down on his Walz checks proposal, saying he now wants to give families back $2,000 and individuals back $1,000 from the record surplus. This comes after talks for a deal with the GOP collapsed late last week. ‘It would be a 15-minute special session, a one-page bill … It’s about $2,000 a family,’ the governor said. ‘The biggest thing we can do to improve the quality of life of Minnesotans right now is to put the money back in their hands.’’
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

No COVID-19 'hero pay' upsets Minnesota child care providers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Child care providers across Minnesota are upset that they're not eligible for the state's COVID-19 "hero pay" program.Gov. Tim Walz signed the program into law in April. It enables people who were employed for at least 120 hours in at least one front-line sector job outside their homes between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021 to apply for state-funded bonuses. State officials have estimated about 667,000 workers will receive about $750 each.But the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Sunday that about 6,450 child care providers who operate out of their homes are likely ineligible if they are...
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Man who took selfie inside U.S. Capitol during riots facing charges

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Department of Justice says another Minnesotan is facing charges in connection with the January 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection. Officials say Frank Bratjan Junior is charged with four criminal counts related to entering, protesting, and remaining in a restricted building, as well as disorderly conduct. Bratjan is a postal worker from Eagan and allegedly took a selfie after breaking into the Capitol and texted it to his mother. Several tips were submitted to the DOJ about Bratjan's alleged involvement in the unrest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend

(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died. Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Camper killed, another injured during Minnesota storms

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. – One person is dead and another hospitalized after a tree fell on a camper during severe storms in central Minnesota. Among the storm damage calls the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received late Monday night was one from Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary near Alexandria about 11:400 p.m. The caller reported cries for help coming from the camper on which the tree had fallen.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
willmarradio.com

CDC predicts another COVID-19 surge on the way to Minnesota

(Eagan, MN) -- It looks like another COVID surge could be on its way. The C-D-C is predicting that 42 states will see a rise in hospital patients over the next two weeks, including Minnesota and Wisconsin. Doctor Mark Steffen, chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota, says vaccinations are key as hospitalizations and deaths “continue to be suppressed” even when case numbers rise. Steffen also encourages you to monitor your county case map on the State Department of Health’s website, which can be found at health-dot-state-dot-m-n-dot-u-s.
EAGAN, MN
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

