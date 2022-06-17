ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five of the Best Minnesota Town Nicknames

By Luke Lonien
 4 days ago
There are so many great Minnesota town nicknames, below are five of our favorites. Let...

AM 1390 KRFO

4 of the Best Ways to Keep the Bugs Away in Minnesota

There are a ton of things about Minnesota that I love but the 90+ bug bites that I got the other day, that's not one of them. The nasty no-see-um creatures that are practically invisible in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin love me a ton. And the mosquitos think I'm pretty tasty too. I'm sure these bugs are in other states too, like Illinois and Indiana, but I haven't been bit there yet.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

8 Things You Should Know About Tires If You Live In Minnesota Or Wisconsin

Tires are important to people in the Northland. They can make the difference between staying on the road or ending in a ditch in the Winter and skidding in the Summer. Tires can give you better gas mileage, they can help you stop safely if a deer or child runs out in front of your vehicle. Tires can give you a smoother ride, they can help you get through bad weather to safety, and tires can be the difference when you are stuck in the snow or mud and get out.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Money available for aspiring Minnesota farmers

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota ranks fifth in the nation in terms of agricultural production, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, and one program is hoping to diversify our farmers. This new program, which passed the state's gridlocked legislature this session, hopes to help aspiring farmers who have never...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Walz tries to revive idea of sending $2,000 checks to Minnesota families

For WCCO-TV, Esme Murphy reports, “Gov. Tim Walz is reviving and doubling down on his Walz checks proposal, saying he now wants to give families back $2,000 and individuals back $1,000 from the record surplus. This comes after talks for a deal with the GOP collapsed late last week. ‘It would be a 15-minute special session, a one-page bill … It’s about $2,000 a family,’ the governor said. ‘The biggest thing we can do to improve the quality of life of Minnesotans right now is to put the money back in their hands.’’
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Las Vegas Weather Service Office Just Called Out Minnesota’s Heatwave

Our current late spring heatwave here in Minnesota didn't escape the attention of the National Weather Service office out in Las Vegas. One of the more interesting parts of living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is how we get to experience just about all of the extreme weather Mother Nature can come up with. Besides major earthquakes or hurricanes (neither of which tend to happen much here in the Bold North) we are treated to both bitter cold temperatures and wind chills during the winter, as well as blistering high temperatures, humidity and heat advisories, as we are now.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

CDC predicts another COVID-19 surge on the way to Minnesota

(Eagan, MN) -- It looks like another COVID surge could be on its way. The C-D-C is predicting that 42 states will see a rise in hospital patients over the next two weeks, including Minnesota and Wisconsin. Doctor Mark Steffen, chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota, says vaccinations are key as hospitalizations and deaths “continue to be suppressed” even when case numbers rise. Steffen also encourages you to monitor your county case map on the State Department of Health’s website, which can be found at health-dot-state-dot-m-n-dot-u-s.
EAGAN, MN
KNOX News Radio

Storms return to northern Minnesota

The latest batch of severe weather resulted in strong winds and heavy rain at numerous sites across northern Minnesota on Monday. A gust of 83 mph was clocked in Wadena County just after midnight this morning. Winds damaged trees and some roofing in Ottertail….several power poles were toppled southeast of Key West in Polk County… reports of golf ball sized hail near Brooks in Red Lake County….I-29 signs were bent over in Cass County…and a truck trailer was blown over near Oklee.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

A Summer on the Northeastern Minnesota Justice Bus

Second-year law student Hannah Holmberg has been selected by Equal Justice Worksto participate in its 2022 Rural Summer Legal Corps Fellowship program. She is one of just 40 law students from across the country to be chosen for this competitive program, which allows law students to explore their passion for public interest work and gain valuable legal experience.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

One dead as severe storms sweep across Minnesota

One person died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 90 mph swept across Minnesota overnight. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a man died and a woman was injured when the storms knocked a tree onto a camper southwest of Alexandria. The storms moved through just after 11...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Kwik Trip Has Called Out Casey’s on Social Media

A couple of days ago, the gas station Kwik Trip made a (now deleted) bold statement on their official Facebook page. The company posted:. "Does Casey's have the best gas station pizza? Yes. But does Casey's have the worst everything else? Also yes." Kwik Trip is a family-owned company based...
fox9.com

One Minnesota city hits 100 degrees on scorching Sunday

(FOX 9) - At least one western Minnesota city hit 100 degrees on Sunday as Minnesota and much of the country faces dangerous heat. Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees. As for the Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a high of 97. Heat indexes for many cities also hit or exceeded 100 degrees on Sunday. In Granite Falls, Little Falls and Camp Ripley, the heat index was 106 degrees.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

After months in Minnesota, many Afghan refugees face threat of eviction

MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 1,200 Afghan refugees have resettled in Minnesota since last fall. And now, some of them face difficult questions about where they're going to live and how they're going to pay for it.Haisnit has three months remaining on her six months of rental assistance. She says she'll likely have to move out of her Minneapolis apartment."My worry is that that's not enough time for me to stand on my feet and be able to support myself," Haisnit said through a translator.She is in Minneapolis after leaving her Afghanistan home with her mother and teenage brother. Eight siblings...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Intense heat could fuel severe storms in Minnesota

With temps expected to surge into upper 90s and potentially over 100 degrees in Minnesota on Monday, there will be a significant amount of fuel for any thunderstorms that can develop. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center is forecasting thunderstorm development in eastern Wyoming and northwest Nebraska by mid-afternoon, with more storms...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

