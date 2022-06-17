ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Falls, MN

Police Searching for Granite Falls Woman

By Jeff McMahon
WJON
WJON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRANITE FALLS -- The Redwood Falls Police Department is asking for help. Officials are asking for the public’s...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
knuj.net

NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Man Drowns in Minnesota River, Another Body Found Caught in Logjam

The remains of two males were taken from the Minnesota River on Sunday, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, who were engaged in separate events. The victims’ names have not been revealed, and the cases are still being investigated. The sheriff’s office got a 911 call regarding...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

West central Minnesota woman missing, public's help sought

(Granite Falls, MN)--The public is being asked to help find a woman last seen in Granite Falls nearly a week ago. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 25-year-old Lynnaya Williamson was last seen in the early morning hours of June 11th. She has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a red jacket, black shirt, shorts and had a tan backpack. She is believed to be traveling by foot.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Granite Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Redwood Falls, MN
City
Granite Falls, MN
Redwood Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
voiceofalexandria.com

Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend

(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died. Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 dead in separate incidents on Minnesota River Sunday

RENVILLE COUNTY -- It was a tragic day on the Minnesota River Sunday as two people died in separate incidents in Renville County.Just before 3 p.m., the sheriff's office said crews recovered a man's body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. Investigators are trying to figure out how he died.Around 5:20 p.m., officials got a 911 call about a young male drowning near Vicksburg County Park. The sheriff's office said he was swimming with his family when he began to struggle and went underwater. Emergency responders searched for about two hours before finding him. They tried to resuscitate him before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Neither victim has been publicly identified.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
WJON

Motorcycle Crash Sends Man to the Hospital

STEARNS COUNTY -- A weekend motorcycle crash sent a man to the hospital. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday to County Road 12 in St. Martin Township. They found a motorcycle on its side. The driver, 43-year-old Charlie McCool of Paynesville explained...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family mourns 19-year-old in Father's Day drowning

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- Lance Scheer's father Jeff told WCCO his son always made people smile. Playing with his nieces was some of his favorite pastimes, along with fishing and hunting. The life of the beloved son, brother and uncle was cut short on Father's Day.The Renville County Sheriff's Office said he was swimming without a life jacket in the Minnesota River with family when he began to struggle and went under. Despite attempts to rescue and revive the young man, he died at a local hospital.It was one of two drowning incidents on the Minnesota River on Father's Day. A short distance from where Scheer's body was found, authorities say they found 48-year-old Matthew Wrobleski in what they believe was a log jam.Last year had the highest number of non-boating drownings in a decade. As more people headed out onto lakes and rivers during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said drownings went up, too. In 2021, 53 people died. In 2019, it was 35.Authorities across the state urge anyone heading out on our lakes and rivers to be mindful of the ever-changing conditions and wear a life jacket.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Twin Cities Metro
knsiradio.com

Sheriff: Man Drowns After Jumping In Lake To Save His Dog

(KNSI) – It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters. Officials say a 48-year-old man died after jumping into Lake Lida near Pelican Rapids around 1:15 on Saturday afternoon. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Fife was boating with friends when his dog jumped off the boat. Investigators say Fife went in after the dog and started struggling to stay above water.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

State patrol suspects alcohol was a factor in crash near Minneota

(Minneota MN-) The state patrol believes alcohol was involved in a Saturday night crash that injured a Minneota man. The state patrol says at 7:21 p.m. 51-year-old Leon High was traveling southbound on Highway 68 at 180th Avenue, southeast of Minneota when his car left the road, hit the ditch and rolled. High was taken to the Marshall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MINNEOTA, MN
willmarradio.com

Three arrested, drugs seized in Willmar drug bust Monday

(Willmar MN-) Three people were arrested and drugs and cash were seized in a drug bust in Willmar yesterday. Ross Ardoff, Commander of the CEE-6 Drug and Gang Task Force, says at 2:21 p.m. Monday police received a report of possible drug dealing from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Willmar High Rise in the 300 Block of Northwest 7th Street. Police searched the man's car and found 24.6 grams of methamphetamine, scales, several small baggies and $1500 in cash. The driver was arrested for 1st Degree Drug Sales and Drug Possession Within a Public Housing Zone.
WILLMAR, MN
WJON

2 House Fires in Meeker County Over the Weekend

LITCHFIELD -- There were two house fires in Meeker County over the weekend. The first fire started around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in Cedar Mills Township. The home was a total loss. No injuries were reported. It is believed the fire started in the attic and was caused by electrical wires. The home is owned by Eva Miller of Cosmos.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
willmarradio.com

Fires destroy house near Cosmos, damage house in Dassel

(Dassel MN-) Fire destroyed a house near Cosmos Saturday afternoon and damaged a house near Dassel Sunday. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says at 5:39 p.m. Saturday they received a report of a house fire in the 58000 block of 129th Street in Cedar Mills Township. Deputies and the Cosmos, Hutchinson and Litchfield Fire Departments responded to the scene. The home was a total loss and no injuries were reported. It is believed the fire started in the attic and was caused by electrical wires. The home is owned by 94-year-old Eva Miller of Cosmos.
COSMOS, MN
myklgr.com

Litchfield man sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses near high school

A Litchfield man, Cody Duane Mayer, age 29, was sentenced in Redwood County Court this month for drug offenses from a Redwood Falls traffic stop. According to court documents, on Oct. 20, 2021, a Redwood Falls police officer stopped a vehicle on Cook Street, near Redwood Valley High School. The officer had noted the vehicle had a cracked windshield within the driver’s view, and burnt out brake light.
LITCHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

Video: Combine driver mows down traffic barrels in construction zone

(FOX 9) - The driver of a combine mowed down traffic barrels and barricades on Highway 212 in McLeod County earlier this month. Matthew J. Zeller of Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota said Aaron Lukes of Coell, Inc. captured video of the incident around 4 p.m. on June 8 near the intersection of Highway 212 and McLeod County Road 1, east of Glencoe.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Court appearance Tuesday for woman accused of stabbing patient in a Morris group home

(Morris MN-) A court appearance is slated for today for a 24-year-old Circle Pines woman charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing another woman in the face, back and torso at a group home in Morris. 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Stevens County Court. Police records say Nazarian was working overnight at a group home February 13th, taking care of a woman described as a vulnerable adult, when Nazarian allegedly began stabbing the other woman in the face, neck and stomach. Nazarian then reportedly also cut her own neck. Her victim called police who arrived and found both Nazarian and the victim covered in blood. Both were taken to the hospital. In addition to stab wounds, the victim also suffered broken vertabra in her back.
STEVENS COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

One Minnesota city hits 100 degrees on scorching Sunday

(FOX 9) - At least one western Minnesota city hit 100 degrees on Sunday as Minnesota and much of the country faces dangerous heat. Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees. As for the Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a high of 97. Heat indexes for many cities also hit or exceeded 100 degrees on Sunday. In Granite Falls, Little Falls and Camp Ripley, the heat index was 106 degrees.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
myklgr.com

Drug Task Force Seeking Assistance In Locating Wanted Mankato Man

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force is seeking assistance in locating a wanted Mankato man Jason Lee Martin, 34, has a number of warrants for his arrest, including burglary, firearm possession, identity theft, and drug possession. Martin was allegedly discovered Wednesday hiding in an attic by Nicollet County investigators...
MANKATO, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy