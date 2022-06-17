ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Report finds abortions have increased across the U.S. since 2017

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbortions have increased across the U.S. since 2017, according to a new report...

The Independent

US abortion rise: One in five US pregnancies were terminated in 2020

One in every five pregnancies were terminated in 2020 -- signaling a national uptick in the number of abortions since 2017, according to a new report. The increase follows a years-long steady pattern of decline. The Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, released a report on Wednesday as the Supreme Court is expected in the coming weeks to overturn Roe v Wade. They registered more than 930,000 abortions in the US in 2020 – an increase from 862,000 in 2017. That was the year when national abortion figures reached their lowest point since the 1973 Supreme...
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
#Abortions#The Guttmacher Institute#New York Times#The Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
MarketRealist

Here's When the Supreme Court Will Decide the Fate of 'Roe v. Wade'

Since 2018, there has been an ongoing dispute between the State of Mississippi and Jackson Women’s Health Organization over a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. After the organization challenged HB 1510 — a Mississippi law that would ban all abortations pre-viability beginning at just 15 weeks — the state appealed to the Supreme Court, giving rise to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.
Washington Examiner

Roe v. Wade getting overturned won't decide 2022 midterm elections

On May 2, Politico reported on a leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The news ignited tensions between pro-choice and pro-life camps beyond the usual degree. The draft was reportedly penned in February. Whether the final decision is the same as the draft remains to be seen. No matter what, the decision will color the midterm elections. The question is, to what degree?
CBS News

Lofgren says Trump intended to "accelerate that violence" against Pence on Jan. 6

Washington — Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California who serves on the House select committee probing the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, said Sunday that former President Donald Trump intended to "accelerate" violence against then-Vice President Mike Pence when he sent a tweet as the Capitol assault was underway criticizing Pence for refusing to unilaterally declare him the winner of the 2020 election.
CBS News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen among White House officials saying recession is not inevitable

As inflation remains high and the stock market falls, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other White House officials are amplifying President Joe Biden's message that a recession is not inevitable. CBS News anchors Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns about the Biden Administration's potential plans to offer temporary relief from rising gas prices.
BBC

US Supreme Court: The woman who could end Roe v Wade

In September 2021, Mississippi's chief legal officer sat down for an interview with Pro-Life Weekly, a Catholic television programme featuring anti-abortion activists. Lynn Fitch looked how she almost always does during public appearances: dyed-blonde hair blow-dried straight and neat, tasteful jewellery and a monochrome suit, this time in powder blue.
Washington Examiner

Social Security disability program may appear 'solvent,' but it’s a bad deal for workers

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight why entitlement reform is necessary.]. Unlike Social Security’s Old-Age and Survivors Insurance program for retirees, which has a highly predictable financial outlook, the financial well-being of Social Security’s Disability Insurance program varies widely from year to year. Drastic yearly swings in its projected solvency occur because the system hasn’t stuck to its mission of providing benefits for people who are physically or mentally unable to work. Instead, it has allowed many individuals to misuse it as both an unemployment and early-retirement program.
The Independent

Roe v Wade – live: Supreme Court to release opinions as US braces for ruling overturning abortion rights

Women and health care providers across the country are preparing for the possible end ofRoe V Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that granted federal protection to abortion rights. The Supreme Court is set to release opinions on Tuesday 21 June.As reported in Politico, a leaked Supreme Court draft decision showed that the court intended to strike down the precedent despite at least three justices claiming during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise precedent. The ruling is expected to come soon, though its unclear exactly how close the court is to a ruling. In the mean time, women are scrambling for healthcare before their rights are stripped away, and doctors are preparing to make difficult judgement calls in a post-Roe America.“How almost dead does someone need to be?” Dr. Leilah Zahedi, a maternal fetal medicine physician in Tennessee who specializes in high-risk pregnancies and performs abortions, asked in a New York Times interview. “Am I to just watch someone bleed to death? Or provide the care and then be reported and go to jail? I don’t know.”
