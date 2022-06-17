ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend

By Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Julianne Bell, Lindsay Costello
everout.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Pride weekend, Portland! It's time to parrr-tayyy, and we've got your invites to bashes with the best bang for your buck, from the Portland Pride Waterfront Festival & Parade to PDX Pride Rooftop Refresh and from Summer Solstice Festival to Wildwood Welcome Party. For more weekend ideas, check out our...

everout.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: The latest sign of Portland’s decline

The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Summer arrives in Portland this week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today was right about what we expected weather-wise-- cloudy and cool with a couple brief sprinkles. Portland’s high temp was 68 degrees and only trace amounts of precipitation were recorded around the metro. Although a shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
The Oregonian

Chuck Palahniuk starts monthly storytelling open mic at new Hindsight Taproom

Before the new Hindsight Taproom even had its grand opening, Chuck Palahniuk brought in a packed house. The author of about two dozen books – most famously “Fight Club” and most recently “The Invention of Sound” – hosted an open mic storytelling night May 23 at the tiny Southeast Portland taproom. About 30 people attended, including another famed Portland writer, Chelsea Cain.
PORTLAND, OR
everout.com

Win Cash During the Mercury's Sandwich Week!

It's officially the Mercury's Sandwich Week, which means there are 30 places across Portland to try delicious, original sandwich creations or just $8 all week long. Exciting!. Also exciting: You can find all of the details about Sandwich Week on EverOut, the Mercury's website dedicated exclusively to things to do in the city (Sandwich Week included!). Woohoo!
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Performance Art#Downtown Portland#Vegan#Dance#Pdx Pride Rooftop Refresh#Wildwood Welcome Party#Wayfinder Beer#Occidental Brewing#Rosenstadt Brewery#Imperial Bottle Shop#Venezuelan#Pitchfork#Npr
Oregon Capital Chronicle

For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon

A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived […] The post For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Portland to Crater Lake National Park

Crater lake is one of the most unique landforms in America. A road trip from Portland to Crater Lake will be a memorable adventure, leading you to a place that has inspired mankind for thousands of years. While it may be a short drive, there is lots to see along the way.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Family Trip From Hillsboro Leads To Bounty

Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...
HILLSBORO, OR
pdxmonthly.com

McMenamins Has Launched a New Concert Series in Forest Grove

McMenamins’ new outdoor concert series asks the tantalizing question, “What if Edgefield did not feel like the Hunger Games?” The ultra-popular lawn shows at that Troutdale venue consistently draw big names, bigger crowds, and—for all their considerable glory—concessions lines and parking woes that would make Dante quiver in his laurel crown. Forest Grove's Grand Lodge is here to suggest a more civilized way forward.
FOREST GROVE, OR
nwpb.org

Northwest rents continue to rise, especially in Oregon and Idaho

Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports on what the latest data on average rent reveals. (Runtime :54) Rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment have increased by an average of 46% in Oregon, 31% in Washington, and 45% in Idaho since last year. “But that rate of increase in Idaho is up above...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Beavers add Oregon high school star

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State women's basketball landed a commitment from class of 2023 Barlow High School guard Kennedie Shuler. The 5-foot-10 Shuler led Barlow to the OSAA 6A state championship game before falling to Beaverton, 54-39. Shuler averaged 12 points per game during her team's playoff run. Shuler is...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy