The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend
By Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Julianne Bell, Lindsay Costello
everout.com
4 days ago
Happy Pride weekend, Portland! It's time to parrr-tayyy, and we've got your invites to bashes with the best bang for your buck, from the Portland Pride Waterfront Festival & Parade to PDX Pride Rooftop Refresh and from Summer Solstice Festival to Wildwood Welcome Party. For more weekend ideas, check out our...
The price of Portland area homes continues to climb: Comparing 2022 to 2021 through May, the median sale price has increased 12% from $490,200 to $549,000, according to the latest report from the regional listing service RMLS. How can home shoppers find the most bang for their buck? Location is...
Summer officially begins tomorrow, and it’ll finally start to look like summer in Oregon this week. Just in time, the National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies and temperatures right around 80 degrees through much of the state Tuesday through Saturday. By Sunday, Portland and Pendleton could see the...
The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today was right about what we expected weather-wise-- cloudy and cool with a couple brief sprinkles. Portland’s high temp was 68 degrees and only trace amounts of precipitation were recorded around the metro. Although a shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the...
PORTLAND, Oregon — For 10 days next month, Eugene, Oregon will be the center of the track and field world. The college town will be hosting some of the world's best athletes for the World Athletics Championships. It will be from July 15-24 at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
Before the new Hindsight Taproom even had its grand opening, Chuck Palahniuk brought in a packed house. The author of about two dozen books – most famously “Fight Club” and most recently “The Invention of Sound” – hosted an open mic storytelling night May 23 at the tiny Southeast Portland taproom. About 30 people attended, including another famed Portland writer, Chelsea Cain.
It's officially the Mercury's Sandwich Week, which means there are 30 places across Portland to try delicious, original sandwich creations or just $8 all week long. Exciting!. Also exciting: You can find all of the details about Sandwich Week on EverOut, the Mercury's website dedicated exclusively to things to do in the city (Sandwich Week included!). Woohoo!
Closures and schedule changes for Juneteenth. The federal holiday is observed Monday, June 20. Here’s how libraries, government offices, the U.S. Postal Service and transportation services have adjusted schedules. Government offices:. Federal offices and courts - closed Monday. Oregon and Washington state offices and courts - closed Monday. Portland...
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! IF IT RAINS...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Wet weather caused the Portland Pickles game to get rained out on Saturday. While fans didn’t get to see a full game, they did get a sweet treat. Keegan Dillon proposed to Gracie Thompson, who threw out the first pitch before the rain out. She said yes.
A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived […]
The post For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Crater lake is one of the most unique landforms in America. A road trip from Portland to Crater Lake will be a memorable adventure, leading you to a place that has inspired mankind for thousands of years. While it may be a short drive, there is lots to see along the way.
Author’s Note: Welcome back to Hillsboro@20, a weekly recount of my thoughts and experiences as a 20-year-old living in Hillsboro, OR. In this third installment, I share my experience clam digging. So take some time and enjoy the read. Following nearly an entire year of prohibition, razor clam digging...
McMenamins’ new outdoor concert series asks the tantalizing question, “What if Edgefield did not feel like the Hunger Games?” The ultra-popular lawn shows at that Troutdale venue consistently draw big names, bigger crowds, and—for all their considerable glory—concessions lines and parking woes that would make Dante quiver in his laurel crown. Forest Grove's Grand Lodge is here to suggest a more civilized way forward.
Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports on what the latest data on average rent reveals. (Runtime :54) Rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment have increased by an average of 46% in Oregon, 31% in Washington, and 45% in Idaho since last year. “But that rate of increase in Idaho is up above...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters say they’ve had reports of three funnel clouds on Saturday, telling people to “seek shelter” if they see one on the chance that it could briefly touch down. The National Weather Service – Portland said two of the funnel clouds were seen...
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State women's basketball landed a commitment from class of 2023 Barlow High School guard Kennedie Shuler. The 5-foot-10 Shuler led Barlow to the OSAA 6A state championship game before falling to Beaverton, 54-39. Shuler averaged 12 points per game during her team's playoff run. Shuler is...
Comments / 2