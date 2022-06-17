Chiefs announce 2022 training camp dates

Chiefs center Creed Humphrey prepares to snap the ball during training camp Thursday at Missouri Western. Photo courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs announced dates for their 2022 training camp at Missouri Western State University presented by Mosaic Life Care.

Training camp practices open to the public will begin on Thursday, July 28, and will conclude on Aug. 18. All except three practices will be free of charge. Dates and times for all 17 practices can be found at chiefs.com.

This year will be the 12th year MWSU has hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for training camp.