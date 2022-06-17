ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Vspot Express

By Neha Talreja
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taking a date to a comedy club is always a risky move. You could get stuck sitting in front, where the comic can call you...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Sushi W

When you learn that Sushi W offers a 60-minute, 17-course nigiri and handroll omakase for $63 (including tip), you’ll ask yourself two questions: Is the quality any good? And is that pace logistically possible? The answers, respectively, are: “Yes, for sure” and “Yes, but barely.”. The...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Jin Ju

Jin Ju’s speciality is marinated pork ribs: hefty KBBQ slabs marinated in a slick, glossy sauce sweetened with pear juice (it’s a family recipe that’s been passed down through three generations). The owner’s parents opened the first Jin Ju in South Korea and now you can find the same homey dishes in a Koreatown strip mall. The interior here is cute: cartoon farm animals frolic in pearls on the restaurant’s signage and drive a getaway car in the dining room. For something unique, try the “Special,” an $89.99 meal that comes with juicy sirloin steak, a big curl of kielbasa, and chopped vegetables, all cooked tableside and followed by a kimchi fried rice finish. It’s quite a show. The two sisters who run the place take turns at the grill, carefully dicing and slicing the steak, then sautéing the bell peppers and mushrooms and onions and potatoes until the whole room smells like sizzling fajitas at a Mexican restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Jae Bu Do

Not all KBBQ experiences involve giant grills filled with smoking beef and pork. Case in point: Jae Bu Do. This legendary spot swaps out red meat for seafood, and the results are tremendous. You’re definitely going to eat some things you don’t normally see in LA restaurants (abalone that’s still moving, hagfish), but that’s part of the fun. The quality of the seafood is high and cooking it yourself over a flaming grate is part of the thrill. So put on the white gloves they pass out, and get ready to have one of the most unique meals in the city.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Infatuation

Hiden

A few hours before dinner at Hiden, you get an email that contains a secret code to get in the door, along with a list of rules that includes “not to wear perfume in consideration to others and the food.” When you show up to either the 6:30pm or 9:30pm seating, you have to go to The Taco Stand, a casual restaurant in Wynwood where no one is dressed like they’re about to eat a very expensive omakase dinner. You walk to the back in your way-too-fancy clothes, enter the code, and watch as a secret door silently slides open.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Club#Stand Up Comedy#Vegan#Maduro#Food Drink#Vspot Express
The Infatuation

Melisse

Unless you’re someone who obsessively tracks the stars that a tire company awards to restaurants, dining at a 14-seat tasting menu spot might make you a little nervous. Rightfully so—restaurants where there’s a ratio of two staff members to every diner tend to be both intimidating and uncommon these days. Melisse in Santa Monica subscribes to a lot of “fancy restaurant” cliches, but it’s not a place you should be scared of. That is, if you have $800 to spend on dinner for two.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Infatuation

Cisco's Restaurant & Bakery

Cisco’s claims to be the oldest Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin, and considering their start in 1950, we have very little doubt about it. The entryway is unassuming, leading to a small counter up front that feels like (and probably is) an old school diner bar, and an open kitchen in the middle of the room. Behind that, is some kind of Narnia-esque hallway that leads to a series of large dining rooms that make this place infinitely bigger than it initially looks.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Little Deli & Pizzeria

Located in the vintage Crestview shopping center, Little Deli invites you to take a trip back to a simpler time. Their sandwich menu is large and full of things like muffulettas, variations of Italian subs, and numerous old school deli classics. And the pizzas are not only some of the best in town, but actually feel like they could compete with NYC-quality pies. Ask some of the regulars what their favorites are and you’ll get ten different answers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Taste Of Home Handmade Dumplings

Taste of Home Handmade Dumplings opened a brick and mortar location in the Chinatown Center on North Lamar (it used to operate out of Prep ATX). They serve a wide variety of dumplings, including: pork, shrimp, and chives; lamb and cilantro; chive and egg; and beef and celery. There’s also beef noodle soup and braised pork with rice. Be warned: Lines and wait times on the weekend have been long.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Genki Omakase

When you get to this spot in Greenwich Village and hear the muzak playing as you take in the dining room that gives off “1980s dentist office in a strip mall” vibes, you’ll have little hope that the sushi is going to be good. But we’re convinced the decor exists simply to disarm you.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ah Sing Den

Located in the old Eastside Showroom space, Ah Sing Den is a cocktail bar named after a famous opium den from Victorian London. It’s a bright, intimate spot that’s great for a date, or the the big Sherlock Holmes fan in your life. Besides craft cocktails and a variety of wine and sake, Ah Sing Den also serves Asian-inspired food until late, like goat cheese rangoons and chicken katsu sandos.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Juan In A Million

Juan In A Million is home to the cheapest, most bountiful Tex-Mex breakfast in town, bar none. Around 11am on weekends, you’ll notice a scarily line long forming. It’s only open until 3pm, so fighting through that hangover to get yourself a seat is essential. What is it...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Blind Barber

Going to The Blind Barber is something you should do when you’re in a sensual, intimate mood. This candlelit speakeasy tucked behind a barbershop in Culver City is the perfect place to have an actual conversation with someone you find attractive. As the subtle R&B playlist hums in the background, you can whisper something sexy to the person sitting across from you in a red leather booth. Even on busy nights when guest DJs set the party off, The Blind Barber still feels like a sophisticated party for people who have some concept of personal space. They’ve also got a bunch of Happy Hour specials that run Tuesday to Saturday, plus a menu of deluxe grilled cheese sandwiches for you to snack on until the party’s over.
CULVER CITY, CA
The Infatuation

Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Company

Yes, you’re going to want to try the namesake crab cakes and grilled cheese here, but this sit-down restaurant also has various melts, and a very good pork belly reuben that’s a sweet tasty spin on the original. If you’re looking for something even more substantial, consider the build-your-own mac and cheese.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Maripili Tapas Bar

Maripili is a Galician-style Tapas spot on Capitol Hill that fully delivers on the concept of good things coming in small packages. Among the stellar bite-sized dishes here are phenomenal ling cod bacalao with nutty manchego gnocchi and peas soaked in a tangy fish broth, tender tortilla española filled with grassy olive oil-poached potatoes, and the star of the show: paella tahdig with smoky chorizo, spice-rubbed prawns, dollops of triple garlic aioli, and a brittle, barely-there socarrat crisp. With a friendly staff, Spanish-forward wine list, and all-around good energy, it's easy to order upwards of a dozen dishes here. It makes Maripili a no-brainer for something like a double date, or even a solo meal at the bar if you wanted a mix-and-match appetizer sampler for dinner.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Pascal's On Ponce

Pascal’s on Ponce is not for everyone. But if you actually looked forward to AP French, order a kir royale without even opening the cocktail menu, and can’t look at a shiny new Miami restaurant without feeling nostalgic for what used to be there, then you may just fall in love with this place.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Oxbow

When the best bakery in town starts making bagels, it turns out those bagels are going to be really damn good. Oxbow is a new Montlake breakfast operation from the team behind Sea Wolf, and their boiled and baked circles might just be as good as their bread. Fresh from the oven at 7am, the bagels have a crackly, Magic Shell-like exterior, complete with a dense chew and slightly sour tang. Our favorite combination of the bunch is a garlic bagel, crunchy charred dehydrated flakes and all, spread with spicy calabrian chili cream cheese. They often sell out around 11am, but they’re absolutely worth getting up early for. If you show up too late, an orange-glazed poppyseed scone is a good consultation prize.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Chuck Wagon Restaurant

Chuck Wagon is a Kendall institution specializing in Southern-style breakfasts in a setting that feels like you’re in a live-action production of Oregon Trail—but without the dysentery. It’s located in the same shopping plaza as a feed store (horse country is just a few blocks away), which adds to the country vibe. We love ordering a glass of juice with breakfast here for the sole reason that it’s served in a cowboy boot-shaped glass (which you can buy to take home when you pay at the counter). They serve all sorts of American breakfast classics, including solid pancakes and a good bowl of grits. However, a visit to Chuck Wagon without an order of biscuits and gravy is a crime. Especially since they serve one of the best versions in Miami.
KENDALL, NY
The Infatuation

Cindy Lou's Cookies

If you are in dire need of dessert—and a lot of it—then go to Cindy Lou's Cookies. The Little River dessert shop has a fantastic rotating selection of cookies, cakes, pies, and what just might be our favorite brownie in this hemisphere. The cookies are huge, yet still baked wonderfully and stuffed with an ideal ratio of ingredients. Cookie options include a perfectly tart lemon poppyseed white chocolate chip, potato chips and Snickers, and guava coconut macaroon. At least one should be coming home with you, but some of the best things here aren't cookies. The rotating selection of pies are excellent and the fudgy brownie has a crispy top layer of Rice Krispies. There are a couple seats in the small storefront, but this is mostly a to-go operation—which is good because whatever you order here will make you produce noises no stranger should hear.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Pastamarket

It’s tough to find a bowl of pasta under $20 in Miami these days, and even harder to find one that doesn’t suck. But Little River’s Pastamarket is where you want to be on those nights when you need a very good bowl of reasonably priced noodles in a place with absolutely no dress code. The menu lets you make all the choices: you pick from about ten different pasta options, and then choose from an equal amount of sauces. Even though it sounds like the ordering system of a fast-casual chain restaurant, the quality is great. The fresh pasta is cooked to a lovely al dente, served in perfect portions, and the sauces are equally tasty.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Heritage Barbecue

When it comes to Texas-style barbecue in California, it doesn’t get more serious than Heritage Barbecue in San Juan Capistrano. There are two massive, custom-built smokers right outside the restaurant and you’ll usually see a line of ‘cue devotees lined up behind them any day of the week (thankfully the lines move fast). Smoky, exceptionally tender brisket is the star here, but the housemade jalapeño cheddar sausages, pulled pork, and sides like loaded potato salad and creamed corn esquites deserve some shine, too. There’s a large shady patio onsite where you can linger over your meal with some beers. If not, just take your food to-go: Heritage runs an impressively efficient drive-up preorder system through their website.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy