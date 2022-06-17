Vspot Express

If you are in dire need of dessert—and a lot of it—then go to Cindy Lou's Cookies. The Little River dessert shop has a fantastic rotating selection of cookies, cakes, pies, and what just might be our favorite brownie in this hemisphere. The cookies are huge, yet still baked wonderfully and stuffed with an ideal ratio of ingredients. Cookie options include a perfectly tart lemon poppyseed white chocolate chip, potato chips and Snickers, and guava coconut macaroon. At least one should be coming home with you, but some of the best things here aren't cookies. The rotating selection of pies are excellent and the fudgy brownie has a crispy top layer of Rice Krispies. There are a couple seats in the small storefront, but this is mostly a to-go operation—which is good because whatever you order here will make you produce noises no stranger should hear.

