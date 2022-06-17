ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie slams Giants, Jets fans: They attend games for hot dogs

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
Back on June 12, NBC used their Sunday Night Football Twitter account to pose an interesting question that had an obvious answer: What is the best fanbase in New York?

There are no more loyal and dedicated fans than those of the New York Giants. Their recent struggles aside, Big Blue has filled stadiums dating back to 1925. And prior to the implementation of their PSL program, had a season ticket waiting list that included more than 70,000 names or equivalent to several hundred years.

By comparison, prior to the PSL program, the New York Jets (established in 1959) had a season ticket waiting list of just 10,000 fans. The Buffalo Bills (established in 1959), who are currently the only winning New York/New Jersey team, have a present season ticket waiting list of a mere 3,000 fans.

Still, that didn’t stop Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie from taking aim at the fans who cheer on both the Giants and Jets in response to NBC’s question.

First and foremost, we assure you that Giants fans are not attending games for the free medium Pepsi’s. Nor are they attending for the very unfortunate-looking hot dogs that are sometimes served.

Giants fans pay hundreds of dollars to attend games at MetLife Stadium to a watch a team that hasn’t won more than six games in five years because they’re loyal. They’re dedicated. And while they may be critical, they’re also committed to the team.

In fact, the Giants out-drew both the Jets and Bills in per-game home attendance in 2021 (73,882). And in terms of total attendance (home and road), the Giants finished third in the NFL behind the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos with 1,207,895.

The Jets, meanwhile, led the three teams in total home attendance with 645,092. However, based on averages, the Giants would have led the trio of New York teams with 664,944 had they played a ninth home game (the Jets and Bills both played 9, the Giants played 8).

The Giants also have more Twitter followers, Facebook likes, lead the Jets and Bills in merchandise sales and so on down the line. In nearly every single metric, the Giants’ fans are superior. That’s just the way it is whether McKenzie likes it or not.

