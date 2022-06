— A 22-year-old transient man, 22-year-old South Gate man and a 21-year-old Los Angeles man were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and identity theft after being pulled over at around 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12, near Central Avenue and Galleria Way. Officers, who were responding to a retail theft report, said they first tried to pull the men over in the 200 block of Central Avenue, after which the motorist initially fled. The men allegedly had a pistol with a loaded magazine and checks addressed to other people in their possession.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO