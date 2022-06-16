Heat star Tyler Herro is absolutely lit doing karaoke with Katya Elise Henry after cheating scandal

It looks like Mama June’s road to redemption involved a walk down the aisle.
In an Instagram video shared Wednesday, the former “Toddlers and Tiaras” star confirmed she is “off the market” and married to Justin Stroud.
She captioned the video with, “happy,” “#myforever” and “#truelove,” showing off both her engagement ring and wedding band for the first time.
Honey Boo Boo’s mom sported what appears to be a round-cut diamond with multiple halos and a pavé band for a little extra bling.
The longtime reality star, 42, also urged fans to tune into her show, “Mama June: Road to Redemption,” to learn...
