8:00 AM | $35-$50 The 5th annual Freedom 4-Miler is The Ridiculously Patriotic Run to show pride and raise funds for our local Veterans and Veteran organizations. This fun run/walk is perfect for first-time 5K participants, elite runners, kids, parents with strollers, and everyone in between — even your furry friend! After the race, head to Highlands Ranch Parkway to catch the annual HRCA 4th of July Parade! A red, white, and blue kettlebell will be hidden on the course worth $100 to whoever finds it and brings it back to the finish!

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO